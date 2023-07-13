An uptick in illegal dumping around and under the Hollis Long Island Rail Road trestle, starting earlier in the summer, has civics questioning whether some elected officials are doing enough to tackle the quality-of-life issue.
Angela Miskis, the founder and leader of Abuela Neighborhood Maintenance, a Southeast Queens grassroots beautification group, believes the camera Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) had installed at the Hollis LIRR by the Department of Sanitation, with the help of District Attorney Melinda Katz, is not in the right spot.
“I saw that they implemented something from April to May, and since then I had not seen big piles of trash ... then things started happening June and July,” Miskis told the Queens Chronicle. “It turns out the camera was installed in one location on 99th Avenue, and it is really not one of the hotspots.”
Miskis said there are also NYPD no dumping signs near 99th Avenue on Francis Lewis Boulevard.
“There is no dumping happening in that area,” Miskis said. “I was very disappointed that was the area that got chosen ... I don’t want them investing resources in areas where there is just no need.”
The ANM founder believes the cameras should be installed on 99th Avenue at 195th and 202nd streets, along with Farmers Boulevard.
“A good friend of mine lives in that area,” said Miskis, who lives on the part of Queens Village that borders Hollis. “The piles keep getting bigger as the weeks goes by.”
As of July 6, Miskis had submitted five complaints about illegal dumping to 311. She has submitted more than 50 since the start of the pandemic in 2020, when she first noticed the dumping in the area.
“A lot of the trash seems to be construction trash,” Miskis said. “It looks like entire apartments and houses.”
She has seen cribs, vacuum cleaners and brooms dumped on sidewalks over the years.
Nicole Taylor, a member of ANM, lives by the train trestle on 195th Street.
“It’s seems like this every day,” said Taylor, who helps with the community cleanups ANM does in the area. “The minute they clean it up, the next day somebody is dumping their garbage.”
Garbage is also being dumped on the grass area along the LIRR tracks.
“It’s a huge amount,” Taylor told the Chronicle. “It looks like somebody’s bedroom sometimes. I’m constantly reporting this to 311 and it’s just tiring. I hate to live in a type of area where I’m constantly dealing with this. Maybe this keeps happening because it is not a well-lit area or surveilled area ... I think it is someone not from the area, but people who park their car and dump their stuff.”
Miskis’ theory is that people are getting evicted and the companies that landlords hire just dump the garbage anywhere.
Foreclosures could also be an issue.
A Property Shark report released on Tuesday said Queens is home to more foreclosures than Brooklyn and Staten Island combined.
The borough logged 148 first-time filings in Q2 2023 for a 19 percent year-over-year increase, which represented a gain of 24 first-time foreclosure filings, according to the report. The neighborhoods with the most filings were St. Albans, followed by Jamaica.
Williams has pushed back that the surveillance camera is hidden in the right area, but also emphasized illegal dumping is a districtwide issue.
“It’s not they are in the wrong place, it’s not where they feel they need to be,” Williams said. “The Department of Sanitation has its own inventory of locations that are hotspots for dumping. It was a collaborative process and we had to push back on some of the locations to prioritize the ones that community members were complaining about.”
The councilwoman says there are 10 cameras within her district: two leftovers from her predecessor, six that she allocated funds for since taking office and two that are mobile cameras from Katz’s office, which get moved around. She is also working on getting two more cameras, but said that because of bureaucracy, it can take anywhere from nine months to a year to get them. She has also allocated an estimated $200,000 for the cameras and DSNY cleanup projects.
“We have dumping issues in Cambria Heights, we have dumping issues in the Jamaica part of the district and the St. Albans part of the district,” Williams said.
She also said fines for illegal dumping are now $4,000 and the vehicles of illegal dumpers are getting impounded. People can’t get their cars back until the fine is paid.
According to 311, fines cap out at $18,000.
The DA’s spokesperson said that the office will not allow neighborhoods to become dumping grounds.
“After receiving a complaint from Councilmember Nantasha Williams regarding illegal dumpers in Southeast Queens, we launched a thorough investigation with 15 summonses issued and three vehicles impounded,” said the spokesperson. “We urge anyone witnessing this type of activity to report it to 311. Our office will continue to work with city officials and agency partners to ensure that our streets are kept clean and safe.”
DSNY shares the same sentiment as the DA's Office.
"First, for a long time, the Department of Sanitation did not have a meaningful enforcement strategy against the crime of illegal dumping," said a DSNY spokesman. "We just cleaned and cleaned over and over again, while crooks dumped on the same neighborhoods — including Southeast Queens — and got away with it, thinking no one would care."
The spokesman said that the DSNY does care and has installed 122 new cameras citywide over the last 10 weeks, for a current total of 165 — with an additional 100+ on the way by the end of summer.
"These eyes in the sky are in all five boroughs," he said via email.
When one compares the period from Jan. 1, 2022 to July 9, 2022 (in other words, before the cameras were installed) to the same period in 2023 (after the cameras were installed), there are massive increases in enforcement: an increase in vehicle impounds of 220 percent (from 40 to 128) and an increase in summonses of 222 percent (from 51 to 164), added the spokesman.
"Locations for cameras are chosen based on several factors, including the illegal dumping complaint history for the location, as well as feedback from local elected officials and/or community groups," he said. "Camera locations are not publicly discussed so as not to unnecessarily compromise a location."
The DSNY spokesman believes the strategy is working.
"Would-be illegal dumpers in Southeast Queens and throughout the city are on notice: We will catch you, your vehicle will be impounded, and fines start at $4,000. Don't dump on our city," he added.
