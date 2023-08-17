Joe Fuoco was playing the accordion at age 4, and performing at the St. Mathias Christmas Show at age 6. He had to wait until he was the advanced age of 15 to start teaching students at his home in Ridgewood.
“As a teen, I was getting a lot of musical gigs,” he said last week. “A lot of people wanted to study with me. So my mother said, ‘Why don’t you get two chairs and a music stand and have them come to the house?’”
After about five years, in 1973, when there were regularly 20 or 30 people lined up outside their home, Marge Fuoco said, “We’ve got to get a storefront.”
This past June 10, Joe and Jeannette Fuoco played a concert at Glendale Methodist Church celebrating the 50th anniversary of Joe Fuoco’s Music Center, joined by former students from as far away as Florida, and as far back as the late 1960s before there was even a store.
“We liked it. It was really nice,” he said. Then the lease ran out and we had to look for another place.”
He and Jeannette met in 1974.
“We didn’t marry until later. But once the ball falls on New Year’s Eve, we have another 50th anniversary,” he said.
The store hopped around the neighborhood and now is settled in at 66-20 Myrtle Ave. And it looks like a music store, with guitars, photos, autographs and even the first 45 record Fuoco and some friends wrote and recorded back in 1973.
“It’s called ‘My Little Song,’” he said. “We recorded it and we played it at a concert at Christ the King High School. Bill Brown, a DJ for WCBS, was at the show and he kind of liked the song. He said to mail him a copy, so we did.”
It would get regular paly for a while on Brown’s “Doo-Wop Shop” program.
There also is a letter from Jacqueline Kennedy in 1964, thanking him for a donation he made to the Kennedy Library the year after the president’s death, money he raised strumming his guitar as he sold lemonade in front of his home.
Musical aptitude was in his family. His mother and uncle founded the St. Mathias Blue Max Drum and Bugle Corps, which Fuoco said at its peak had 70 to 80 members who just wanted to perform music.
And between lessons here were the gigs: sock hops, church concerts and weddings. This coming weekend the couple will be performing at the Myrtle Avenue Summer Street Festival. He said their performing career and their teaching seemed to nurture each other.
“People heard us and wanted to study with us,” he said.
Joe Fuoco can teach more than a dozen instruments. Jeanette teaches multiple instruments and vocals as well.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” he said. “You can’t do anything by yourself. The kids love her. The parents love her.”
And, he said, she functions as the administrative talent of the business.
The performing is part of the profession, though some shows are free or for fundraisers, particularly for community concerns.
He regularly played at classic car shows — his father was an enthusiast — with the funds raised going to help children diagnosed with cancer.
“You do have to make a living. You’ve got to eat. But you also want to be philanthropic.”
It is said that to become the best, one must learn from the best, and Fuoco studied for more than three decades with legendry jazz guitarist Billy Bauer.
Bauer, almost as famed for his teaching as his performing, apparently passed on his expertise, as proven by the Fuocos’ student roll. They were asked, for example, how many U.S. states they would guess former students lived in; both started checking off names going back decades. Mexico, Greece and Romania also came into play.
“The mother of one of our students was in the Caribbean,” Jeanette Fuoco said. “She was talking to a woman she met and mentioned that her daughter took music lessons.” The stranger burst out that her child also studies at 66-20 Mytle Avenue.
“In the Caribbean!” she said.
A similar conversation took place with a woman taking a taxi to the store. The cab driver needed no directions.
Their performance in 1987 on Al “Jazzbeaux” Collins’ Milkman Matinee radio show took listeners’ phone calls — including one from musician and technical pioneer Les Paul, who asked Collins if the performer was his friend Chet Atkins.
“I always loved Chet Atkins,” the then-flattered Fuoco said. “He was one of my favorite guitarists.” Paul wanted to meet the man who played that night, because, as Fuoco quoted him, “It wasn’t Chet and it wasn’t me.” It led to performances at a club called Fat Tuesdays where Paul performed.
Paul’s picture and autograph also occupy a place of honor on the shop’s wall.
And he wasn’t able to get in to The Beatles’ famed concert at Shea Stadium in 1965.
“We stayed in the parking lot and listened to few songs.”
Like any composers and performers, the Fuocos can make listeners want to tap their feet, sing and dance. They can make them smile, make them laugh, or make them cry with a sad love song in ways only musicians can.
“I don’t think a musician’s soul is any different,” he said. “I think it’s just things going out in a different medium ... just like you do with photography, or an artist with painting.
“You can look at sheet music and see little dots and lines. People can ask, ‘Show me how to play “Stairway to Heaven.” I can show you the notes, I can show you the chords. But it’s the way you go from one note to the other. I think any artist has to sink deep into their inner self. If you have enough passion for what you do, you’ll make it.”
He then took up a small instrument, and played the same tune as strumming, jazz, rock and country variations — as well as the technique of someone with no feel for the instrument or the music.
“And I’m purposely using a $40 guitar, just to show that you don’t need a $3,000 Gibson 345 ... I think with musicians, there’s definitely an emotional connection to the music. It’s not just a thinking connection.”
“John Lennon played a lot of G chords,” Jeanette Fuoco said. “You can come in and I can show you a G chord. But you won’t sound like John.”
And if you don’t think the Fuocos were meant to get together, perform and teach music together, consider their first vinyl record purchases as children.
Joe Fuoco considered the question for few moments in a separate part of the store.
“It would have been early Beatles,” he said. “I bought it at Byhoff’s Record store.”
Rejoining Jeannette Fuoco a few minutes later, she too pondered for a brief time.
“It was probably a Beatles record from a place called Byhoff’s,” she said. She smiled upon learning how her husband answered the question.
“We probably passed each other [in Byhoff’s] a thousand times before we met,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.