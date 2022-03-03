Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of immigrants in New York City have kept our communities safe. They have served on the front lines in our hospitals, worked as police officers and firefighters, day laborers, delivery workers and postal workers. And when the time came, our city’s immigrants got vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.
We know this because we are from immigrant families ourselves — and have had countless conversations with our loved ones about the importance of getting vaccinated. Now, thanks to more than 6 million New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated, the spread of Covid-19 is diminishing every day. While we are more optimistic than ever before about the future, our work is not finished.
If you still have not received your booster shot, now is the time.
We know all the authorized Covid-19 vaccines are safe and save lives. Getting the first and second doses remains the most important thing to do. But the science is clear about the benefits of boosters. They add another layer of protection as they are meant to “boost” your immunity. This is critical for people who are most at risk for severe illness, including older adults.
New Yorkers ages 12 or older can receive a booster, but we’re here to share some differences in eligibility.:
• Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for adolescents ages 12 to 17, and it should be given five months after the second dose.
• For adults, all three boosters are approved and can be “mixed and matched.”
• Johnson & Johnson recipients can get a booster of any of the three authorized vaccines but the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are preferred.
Over 2.8 million booster doses have already been administered in New York City, and now it is easier than ever to get your booster shot. New Yorkers can visit one of the 1,000 sites for a booster dose — just go to nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 1 (877) VAX4NYC (829-4692) to get connected. We will also come to you: just visit nyc.gov/homevaccine to schedule a booster at home.
As members of the immigrant community, we know the concern that exists when sharing personal information at vaccine sites. We want you to know that when you get vaccinated at the city’s clinics or public hospitals, you will not have to share personal information, such as residence or immigration status. And remember vaccines are free, and health insurance is not required.
When you visit the city’s vaccine clinics, public hospitals, or other sites, you will find friendly nurses and staff members who are eager to answer any questions or concerns you have in your given language.
The last few months have been a challenging time for many New Yorkers, especially our immigrant communities. Vaccination remains our best way out of this pandemic and a return to normal life again. We encourage you to go get your shots and bring along your family and friends to do the same, especially if they are older or have chronic health issues. And to all immigrant New Yorkers, please seek care without fear. Your city has your back.
Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Manuel Castro is Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
