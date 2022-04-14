No 007 designation needed — everyone has a license to kill these foreign invaders before they take over.
They’re spotted lanternflies, an invasive species from China that damages trees, much like the Asian long-horned beetle.
As the city says on a 311 web page, “Harming city’s wildlife is prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this species, NYC Parks is putting out a one-time call: if you see a Spotted Lanternfly, squish and dispose of it.”
Nymphs, as seen here, are black with white spots and turn red before becoming adults. The black ones begin appearing in April. “The nymphs and adults feed on over 70 different plants with piercing sucking mouthparts,” the Department of Environmental Conservation says.
More information is posted at on.ny.gov/3M7pIhH. The state asks that you take pictures of any that you see and send them to spottedlanternfly@agriculture.ny.gov.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
