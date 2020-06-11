Forest Hills saw hundreds of protesters rally over the weekend with walks down Austin Street and Queens Boulevard, and gatherings outside the 112th Precinct and in MacDonald Park in response to recent killings of black people around the country by the police.
Last Saturday, activists knelt down for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck before the 46-year-old black man died on May 25. Protesters later marched down Austin Street chanting, “This is what democracy looks like.”
“Our black friends, our neighbors and our co-workers are not OK,” Martha Ayon said last Sunday at MacDonald Park. “We have seen too many killings and it doesn’t get any better to process.”
The park’s monument was surrounded by signs and remembrances.
Ayon, who lives in Rego Park, described what she has dealt with. “I grew up being followed when I was walking around at The Wiz, at my own pharmacy,” she said. “Being pulled over by cops when I was looking for parking late at night ... Having a degree, living in a co-op and having a car doesn’t shield me from discrimination.”
The protests were peaceful, with marchers occasionally chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and “Say their names.”
Jackson Heights activist Rhoda Dunn asked the crowd at MacDonald Park, “If not now, when?”
She also spoke of her 90-year-old father.
“It’s so sad that his last few days or years here, he’s having to relive what he lived coming from the Jim Crow South in Tennessee,” Dunn said.
She also spoke of the discrimination faced in daily life.
“In this country, it doesn’t matter when you’re black if you went to school, if you went to college, if you went to law school, if you have a Ph.D., you’re still black when you’re driving,” Dunn said. “You’re black when you’re shopping.”
Speakers, including Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), noted the 8 p.m. curfew that had been placed on the city for a few days before being lifted and calls to defund the NYPD. Mayor de Blasio announced last Sunday he would divert some money from the NYPD to social services.
Ashley Reed of LeFrak City spoke of the importance of change.
“People were saying, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for things to go back to normal’ in regards to the pandemic. I don’t want things to go back to normal. I don’t want business to continue as usual,” she said.
Rabbi Rachel Goldenberg, founder of Malkhut, a progressive Jewish spiritual community in western Queens, spoke about the importance of being “anti-racist,” which she described as “the practice of bringing attention and focus back again and again to the sanctity of black lives, to the preciousness of black lives by recognizing that all of our lives are bound up together and our suffering is all bound up together.”
She also pointed out that some people have been more vocal about recent looting than the police killings, people who “are more concerned about destruction of property than the violation of black people’s bodies.”
Poet Michele Gilliam read some of her work and said that black people are risking their lives while fighting for their lives.
“Police brutality has happened in the protest against police brutality,” she said.
Aleeia Abraham, founder of the BlaQue Resource Network, implored residents to “make it a point to look for black businesses” and to get out and vote in the primary election coming up on June 23.
“There are people marching all across the world against racism, structural inequalities and police brutality and yes, the solution might not be easy and it might not be simple but this is Queens and we can lead the way,” she said.
