The city is reopening centers at which residents can sign up for IDNYC cards, the multipurpose document that serves as official government identification and also allows its 1.4 million holders access to cultural and financial services, as well as other benefits.
“It has unlocked incredible opportunities they would not have had without having an ID card,” Mayor de Blasio said in a transcript of his daily press conference on Tuesday. “Simple, powerful things like being able to get a bank account or sign a lease or visit your child’s school because folks have an ID. And this is true for all New Yorkers.”
Benefits include functioning as a universal city library card and reduced admission to cultural events and locations.
Appointments for card sign-ups at the Queens Borough President’s Office at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens are available online. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed for lunch between 1 and 2 p.m.
More information on the program, benefits and services is available online at on.nyc.gov/3hC6SCG.
