The Idlewild Environmental Science Learning Center will have a five-week ecopoetry workshop this summer at 222-02 149 Ave. in Springfield Gardens.
Funded by the New York Foundation for the Arts, the free series will run from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on July 22 and 29 and Aug. 5 and 12. A time has not been determined for the Aug. 19 program as of yet.
Emily Hockaday, of Glendale, a published poet whose second poetry collection, “In a Body,” comes out October 2023 under Harbor Editions, is the instructor for the ecopoetry series, which is for those 16 and up.
Located in Idlewild Park, the environmental learning center is run by the Eastern Queens Alliance, a federation of Southeast Queens civic associations.
Visit easternqueensalliance.org to learn more about the EQA. If interested in signing up for the ecopoetry series use the QR Code above or call (347) 824-2301.
— Naeisha Rose
