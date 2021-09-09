Hurricane Ida may have been downgraded to a tropical depression when it hit several states with flash flooding in the Northeast on Sept. 1, but it was just as dangerous as when it decimated Louisiana on Aug. 28.
Eight people in Queens have died since the torrential downpour hit New York City with nearly 10 inches of rain and 35 mph of sustained wind on Sept. 1, according to the NYPD and Accuweather, a weather news outlet.
Seven people ranging from 2 to 86 in age died on Wednesday within six precincts, according to the NYPD.
“It took place in residential homes in basements,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference at noon in Hollis on Sept. 2.
A 2-year-old boy, 48-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in Woodside at 44-60 64 St. within the 108th Precinct at approximately 10 p.m., according to the police. The child was found unconscious and unresponsive, the woman was removed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, but both were later declared dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Forty minutes later, within the 112th Precinct, police responded to a 911 call of a flooding condition at 61-20 Grand Central Pkwy. in Rego Park, where a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive. EMS members brought the woman, Darlene Hsu, to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
At 11:15 p.m., a 22-year-old male and a 43-year-old woman at 90-11 183 St. in Hollis within the 103rd Precinct, were discovered unconscious. The male, Khrishah Ramskriet, was declared dead at the scene and the older woman, his mother, Phamatee Ramskriet, was pronounced dead at H+H/Queens.
Police responded to another call about flood conditions at 11:59 p.m. at 55-35 84 St. in Elmhurst, where officers observed an 86-year-old woman, Yue Lian Chen, unconscious and EMS later pronounced her dead at the scene, said the NYPD.
The eighth deceased person was found in his car on Sept. 2, according to Shea.
“The latest victim passed away after a vehicle accident on the Grand Central Parkway,” said Shea. “That individual was discovered in the backseat of the car within the last hour. Again, we pray the number does not go up from there ... our hearts go out to everybody.”
At 10:45 a.m. police responded to a motor vehicle collision on the Grand Central Parkway at the Brooklyn Queens Expressway within the confines of the 114th Precinct, which encompasses Jackson Heights, Astoria, Long Island City and Woodside, and observed the unidentified unconscious individual in a burnt vehicle, according to the NYPD. Police believe the individual was involved in a previous accident and EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is further investigating the incident.
President Biden approved New York’s emergency declaration on Sept. 2 and the state is expected to receive federal assistance. On Sept. 7, the president went to East Elmhurst to survey the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida.
