Hurricane Ida didn’t only destroy the homes of humans three weeks ago.
The storm may have caused detrimental damage to the home of Bayside wildlife that could lead to the loss of pond creatures and waterfowl life if not quickly corrected, an area advocate says.
“It’s a big mess. It’s a big complicated mess,” said Dana Grumb, the vice president and conservation committee chairperson of the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park. Grumb spent nearly four decades as an environmental planner.
The heavy rainfall from Ida flooded the backyards of Corbett Road homes, which lie above a steep hill above Crocheron Pond. The downpour was so significant that it overpowered one of the retaining walls, creating a “mudslide.”
The runoff sloped downward into the park, dragging sludge, garbage and other debris with it into the pool. The ground that once held the retaining wall is now a hole that peeks into the Corbett Road backyard.
Grumb worries that the excess sediment now in Crocheron Pond could negatively impact the wildlife.
“The mudslide situation is a dramatic instance where you have material lowering the depth, making the pond more shallow,” he explained. “The pond water heats faster [when it’s shallower]. The sunlight penetrates the full depth of the pond. The warmer the water, the less oxygen, so the less marine life can survive there, and there’s less food for wading birds ... You’re talking about a whole ecosystem that’s being degraded by it being filled with sediment.”
The Parks Department, however, doesn’t share Grumb’s view.
“There is no damage to Crocheron Pond or negative impacts to wildlife that we are aware of at this time, but we will continue to evaluate the site conditions and consult with our Wildlife Unit for their assessment,” Charisse Hill, a spokesperson for the agency, told the Chronicle.
The debris surrounding the pond is being cleared daily by Parks, Hill said, adding that the department is also in the process of collecting and analyzing the data in order to apply for FEMA assistance to make repairs. Volunteers from the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park also helped with the heavy lifting last weekend to clear the path.
Additionally, the department is exploring the feasibility of a larger capital project to better manage stormwater runoff and increase long-term resiliency at Crocheron Park. The city is still investigating whether the felled retaining wall falls under Parks’ jurisdiction.
The sediment in the pond has remained. There’s no telling how much debris has made its way into the water, but judging by the brown color it turned in the days following the storm, Grumb believes there’s a notable amount.
He hopes the Parks Department will measure the depth of the pond and determine whether it warrants dredging. He said the group has access to a depth survey done in the 1930s, which would be interesting to compare to today.
