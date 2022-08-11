Faith and community leaders evoked the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Hindu temple Tulsi Mandir in Richmond Hill on Tuesday to denounce the recent vandalism of a statue of the nonviolent spiritual leader that stands outside there.
“We can’t treat hate with hate,” said Pandit Lakhram Maharaj, the temple’s founding pandit, or Hindu priest, told the Chronicle. “We’ve got to treat hate with love.”
“Everybody’s very upset, but I have to tell them that being upset is not going to solve the crime. We have to start educating the people ... Mahatma Gandhi stood for love and peace,” he added.
In the early morning hours of August 3, Lakhram said three individuals approached the temple and knocked a tall statue of Gandhi over onto a flowerpot holding the Tulsi plant, or Holy Basil, a sacred plant in Hinduism.
Surveillance footage obtained from the temple and a nearby deli shows the alleged perpetrators leaving but then coming back around 3:30 a.m. to further wreck the statue and tip over the planter.
According to Lakhram, the three spoke in Spanish and said that the door was locked but footage did not show them trying to open the door.
He said it was not the first time the temple was targeted. A few years back, he said, someone lit a flag on fire there.
The incident, although being investigated as a hate crime, was swept under the rug and he did not hear anything back, Lakhram said.
“If we continue to allow this to happen, it will continue,” he said.
Dozens gathered outside of the temple this week to stand together against such acts of bias and some called for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime, amid a rise in such attacks across the city.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) organized the press conference and said that she has been in contact with the 106th Precinct, urging Capt. Jerome Bacchi, the commanding officer, to have the incident investigated as a hate crime.
Police confirmed an individual knocked down a statue and fled and said the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
Rajkumar spoke about recent Islamophobic and anti-Sikh attacks near and far as well as an assault against a white woman that is being investigated as a hate crime.
“Hinduism is about more than tolerance,” she said.
“It is about actively loving people from different backgrounds and different faiths. This was Gandhi’s dream and we have realized Gandhi’s dream right here in Richmond Hill, where people who are Hindus, Muslims, Jewish, Christian and Sikh all live together harmoniously, often on the same block.”
While introducing one of the speakers, Rajkumar fainted, due to the baking sun and high-90 degree weather. She had urged attendees to go into the shade and take water that was being offered before falling ill herself.
Ambulances arrived and her team assured the crowd that she was feeling better as she came to in the temple, and the rally continued with several speakers following the scare.
Many referenced the Mahatma Gandhi Peace March that takes place each year on Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill.
“That march culminated this year in this very temple, this very temple where the Mahatma Gandhi statue was desecrated,” said Pandit Ram Hardowar, president of the Federation of Hindu Mandirs.
“We have got to teach the people about what Mahatma Gandhi symbolizes,” he said. “I think with the proper teaching, this kind of activity will be subdued ... he stood for love, the unity, togetherness, despite his own personal discomfort.”
Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) recalled participating in the peace march as well and said, “I may not come from a Hindu background but I view this vandalism as if it were an act against my own synagogue, my own religion.”
He continued, “Hate against any of us, any people of faith, is an attack on all of us.”
U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) attended the press conference after having just returned from Southeast Asia where he said a focus was bringing people together.
“I wish I wasn’t here, not for this,” Meeks said. “I wish we were here in celebration of the life, the philosophy, the togetherness that Mahatma Gandhi brought to the world.”
Gandhi was known for his resistance to tyranny through nonviolent civil disobedience.
Meeks continued, “We should be here to celebrate our diversity, ethnicity, our religions ... because that is what makes us a better place, a better borough, a better city, a better state and a better country.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) also spoke about teaching love and respect.
“We are hopeful that justice will be served against those who committed the crime here,” Addabbo said.
He continued, “We will be active against acts of hate and discrimination.”
Also in attendance were Betty Braton, chair of Community Board 10; Romeo Hitlall, president of the South Richmond Hill-Ozone Park Lions Club and member of CB 10; the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol; representatives from the offices of Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills); and two national Hindu groups, the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus of North America.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing a surge in Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate crimes, including the desecration of Gandhi statues and attacks on Hindu public officials in multiple places,” said Nikunj Trivedi, president of the Coalition of Hindus of North America.
“We call upon law enforcement, public officials and the general public to stand against such hate and bigotry.”
