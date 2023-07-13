Six years ago, Forest Hills resident and historian Michael Perlman led the charge to get a mural of some of the neighborhood’s historic names.
Soon, the visages of Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., Russell Sage, his wife, Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage, and Grosvenor Atterbury adorned one wall of the Long Island Rail Road trestle at Ascan Avenue. Helen Keller joined them on the opposite wall two years later.
Now, Perlman is turning his attention to some historic places in Forest Hills’ and Rego Park’s past. He has reached an agreement with the owners of The Bagel Spot at 101-01 Queens Blvd. to place a mural of classic buildings of the past there; and with artist Gigi Chen, a Woodhaven native and high school classmate, to paint it.
“I chose buildings as a means to commemorate our community’s history,” said Perlman, a fifth-generation resident, in a recent phone interview. “It’s a culmination of our cultural and architectural history. It’s very important for us to highlight certain historical sites. They were not landmarked at the time. Maybe they were eligible for it, but it just didn’t materialize in time. And they underwent demolition, sadly.”
Perlman said there has not yet been a final decision on exactly which buildings and how many will be chosen. But he said reaching out to Chen, a successful painter and muralist, was an easy decision. The two attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts near Lincoln center in Manhattan.
“She was an art major. I was a vocal major,” he said. “She’s done murals in different states. She’s had [gallery] exhibitions all over the country.”
Chen said her general style is pop surrealism. Last summer she painted a mural during her residency at Governor’s Island.
“That’s one the public can see,” Chen told the Chronicle. “The rest of my murals are in people’s homes ... I’m mostly a gallery artist. I love creating murals.”
Perlman said the two had fallen out of touch after graduation, as many classmates do, but reconnected a few years ago. When he solidified his idea for a mural, he knew where he wanted to turn.
“He messaged me,” Chen said. “He was looking for an artist.” She said Perlman’s earnest sales pitch sealed the deal.
“He wants to beautify a section of Queens.”
Chen, given her choice, would nominate the old Tower Diner for inclusion, paying tribute, she said, to a place where she spent many an hour in her teens and twenties.
Perlman has set up a GoFundMe page at bit.ly/3JS6nlO in an effort to raise $6,500 for the project. Donors had pledged $2,025 as of Tuesday morning.
“I’m hoping to start at the end of summer or early fall,” he said. “The sooner we get the funding, the sooner we can get started.”
