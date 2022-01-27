A water rescue was performed last Thursday after two youths fell through ice at Baisley Pond Park, at the edge of Springfield Gardens and South Jamaica.
Members of the FDNY and the NYPD’s Special Ops team sprang into action to safely pull a 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl out of the frigid water.
The two were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia, according to the FDNY, which had members from Ladder Co. 155 and Engine 292 on the scene.
The tween and teenager were 40 feet out on the pond and Firefighter John Fils Aime and Probationary Firefighter Conor O’Malley had to wear cold-water rescue suits and attach tether lines to make their way into the water, according to the FDNY. The two were able to secure the youths with buoyant life rings while other firefighters pulled them to shore.
“This successful rescue of these individuals is a direct reflection of the constant training we do for these situations,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Chris Paolicelli from the scene of the ice rescue.
It was a group effort, said O’Malley, at a press conference where he acknowledged the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit Truck 9 and members of the FDNY land and water team for helping to pull the two kids out.
The incident was called in at 2:35 p.m., according to Fire Deputy Chief Gene Ditaranto of Division 13 Queens South Command.
At the press conference, Ditaranto said that the two youths “were trapped within the ice chest deep, surrounded by the ice and stuck in the mud.”
“They had to cut through and break through the ice,” said Ditaranto about the two firefighters from Ladder 155. “They had to use portable ladders to maneuver around some of the obstructions caused by the ice and the land itself. They were able to remove both victims in a timely manner. This was a precision operation, which was conducted by one of the best ladder companies in the New York City Fire Department.”
Ditaranto asked civilians to heed the warning signs at parks with ponds and to “recognize that you don’t know the thickness of that ice or the stability of that ice. During the winter months our operations are very challenging especially when we have to fight fires.”
There have been two fatal fires in the Bronx this month.
“Please don’t create another operation that is really challenging for us in Ice Rescue,” said Ditaranto.
The youths were very nervous, but O’Malley told them “to remain calm” as he broke the ice around the boy he had picked up from the freezing water with help from ESU.
“O’Malley actually broke some of the ice with his hands to get to the victims,” said Fils Aime. “He grabbed one with ESU, and I grabbed the second one and we were able to safely make our way out.”
Melvenia Johnson, a resident who lives near Baisley Pond, suggested that the city Parks Department get more or better signage and park rangers to watch over the roughly 109-acre area.
“Hopefully, this is a wake-up call for the need for signage and urban park rangers,” said Johnson, who previously advocated for more preventative measures against illegal dumping there.
The Parks Department said it issued an ice safety advisory on Dec. 23 and held a press conference on Jan. 11. stressing that parkgoers know that while ponds and lakes may appear frozen, they often are not.
“We live in a city surrounded by water with more than 150 miles of shoreline and 96 water bodies within our park system,” said Meghan Lalor, a spokeswoman for the Parks Department said in an email. “It is imperative that we all, especially our city’s children, know how to safely co-exist with these bodies of water, in the winter and in the summer — safety first. We are grateful for the swift response by FDNY, who were able to safely remove the kids from the pond.”
All parkgoers should follow the rules and regulations posted on signs at all parks, according to the Parks Department. Special ladders are also kept around the edges for trained personnel to use in the event of an emergency.
“If an accident occurs it’s important to call 911 immediately for assistance,” added Lalor.
