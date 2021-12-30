Lots of elected officials, upon leaving office, will leave an envelope in his or her desk for their eventual successor, often sharing congratulations, advice and best wishes.
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) already had taken care of that two weeks before his desk of 12 years was inherited by Shekar Krishnan.
“I left him photos of trash cans on certain streets in the district that are overflowing,” Dromm said. “What would happen is we put the cans there and people would use them for their household trash. I told him not to get trash cans placed in those locations.”
Then again, Dromm has long stopped worrying about taking an unconventional approach as he runs up against term limits that kick in when the ball drops in Times Square at midnight on Dec. 31.
“I’m doing well; it’s a bittersweet moment,” he told the Chronicle in a recent interview. “I am one of the few councilmembers who is not only leaving the Council but is actually retiring. I’ll hit that magic age, 66, in two months and I’m filing my Social Security papers, retirement papers and all that.” He also will be spending some time at a place he owns upstate to decompress from the 24-7 lifestyle that comes with being on the Council.
“I think I’ll be quiet, for a while anyway,” he said. “Give (Krishnan) an opportunity to succeed. I did support him. He’ll be fine.”
Dromm originally was elected in part, he says, because of his embrace of term limits. He hasn’t wavered.
“I still have the fire in my belly to want to serve my community,” he said. “But I do believe that three terms is a good amount of time to spend on the Council. The people coming in behind me can serve only eight years, and I don’t think that’s enough time. But I do think 12 years is enough time.”
Dromm was a New York City school teacher for 25 years, teaching fourth grade at PS 199 in Sunnyside.
“Teaching is the most exhausting job I’ll ever have,” he said. “It’s not 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You take the job home with you. You take the worries home with you. You take the homework home with you.”
And it was his decision as a teacher to support the Children of the Rainbow curriculum to fight discrimination that started him down the road to City Hall.
“I came out as a gay teacher in 1992,” he said, a time when one did so at great professional and personal risk. The president of then-School Board 24 opposed him as did an organized group of parents.
“But the parents at my school were very supportive of me,” he said.
Dromm became more openly involved in LGBTQ activities and activism. But it took 17 years for him to run for office. He credits Tom Duane, the former Councilman and first openly gay member of the state Senate, with encouraging him to run.
“He told me ‘You’re doing all the work of an elected official. But you’re not getting paid for it,’” Dromm said. “It was after the success I had with things like the Queens Pride Parade that made me realize I would have the support to run for office.”
Dromm’s mother, Mary, also a teacher, was in the gallery to watch him take his seat in the Council chamber in January 2010
“I was elated. I was proud,” he said. “And she sat in the audience as we were sworn in.” And she saw him cast his first vote, one that helped make Christine Quinn the first openly gay Council speaker.
Dromm thinks the city as a whole is not quite yet at a place where an LGBT council member can simply be regarded as a councilmember who just happens to be LGBT.
“It’s not a problem on the Council itself,” he said. “We’ve elected two LGBT speakers, Christine Quinn and Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan). We’re also getting an LGBT Republican. David Carr (R-Staten Island) has already joined the caucus ... But I think the visibility itself [of LGBT leaders] is still really important so that young people can see that they have role models, that they can aspire to do something.”
His first bill required the city’s Administration for Children’s Services to identify immigrant children in the foster care system who might be eligible for special juvenile immigration status that enables them to apply for U.S. citizenship — but had to do so before the children turned 18.
“The federal law allowing the special status had been around for years,” Dromm said. “But some kids were falling through the cracks.”
In his second term, the teacher received an apple — chairmanship of the Education Committee. He had hoped to retain that in his third term when Johnson asked him to take on the Finance Committee instead.
It turned out to be a blessing.
“In 1992 I was pushing a controversial curriculum ... There was a 180-degree turn, and now I was in a position to fund what I had fought to get into the Education Department.”
Dromm said the city also has funded LGBT programs and community services for abut $5 million, with another $3 million for transgender equity programs.
“That funding builds institutions,” he said. “Seeing LGBT people in positions of power, building institutions, creates that empowerment for a community we were so desirous of 30 years ago.”
He didn’t speak as much about any unfinished business as much as he did his greatest disappointment.
“My biggest frustration was that I was not able to end solitary confinement in New York City jails,” he said citing the United Nations in calling it torture. Mayor-elect Eric Adams has said the punishment will be on the table for the most violent inmates as his administration seeks to tame the jail system it is inheriting.
As for his future plans, Dromm said he is at the point where he doesn’t necessarily need to head into work every day. But he does intend to stay involved in public discourse, especially on four broad subject matters.
“My four passions are LGBTQ rights, immigration, criminal justice reform and education, of course,” he said.
The councilman’s district office is in Jackson Heights. And he takes great pride in the fact that neighborhood and the rest of the 25th District sent him to City Hall three times. And he is pleased that he was there long enough to see many of the things he set into motion completed.
“It was the honor of my life to serve in this position, this role,” he said. “When I was a kid, 17 years old, Jackson Heights was the only community in Queens that would welcome me.
“I actually feel that I’ve fulfilled all of my promises to the community and literally changed things: Travers Park, Diversity Plaza, and now the 34th Avenue Open Street. They have literally changed the neighborhood, and I’m proud of that.”
