A Board of Elections commissioners meeting in June left just one candidate standing of the three who were seeking to get on the general ballot for the District 32 City Council race on a third-party line.
Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson, one of the two moderate Democrats who were knocked off the Democratic primary ballot, will appear in the general election ballot on the Community First party line.
Wilson finds himself back in the running for the Council seat after he was booted from the primary in state court by a “kitchen sink” lawsuit lodged by a surrogate of his opponent, Howard Beach attorney Mike Scala. The result comes after a series of legal actions left Wilson possibly owing tens of thousands of dollars in matching funds back to the city if he failed to make it on the ballot.
His new status as a third-party candidate absolves him from the amount of campaign matching funds he spent on a losing court battle against Scala before the primary. Based on the city’s campaign finance rules, once Wilson was rejected from the ballot, he became personally liable to the city for anything he spent on his campaign over the nearly $15,000 that he raised in private donations. Now that he’s back on the general ballot he retains use of all the matching funds he previously earned.
“I did what I didn’t want to do. I took the credit card to the casino. I was pretty well determined that I was not going to be pushed out of this in silence,” Wilson told the Chronicle.
Wilson’s would-be third-party opponents include Scala and entrepreneur Rubén Cruz. Both have made attempts, successful and not, to run on other party lines.
Though Scala was able to compete in the Democratic primary, he sought to give himself another opportunity to compete in the general election on a third-party line if he loses what looks to be a close battle with teacher and activist Felicia Singh for the nomination. Based on the in-person primary night tally, Singh leads Scala by less than a percentage point prior to ranked-choice tabulation.
Cruz, a Richmond Hill resident who originally told the Chronicle he was planning to run as an independent, then filed as a Republican, but did not make the primary ballot.
The news of Wilson’s success comes after a litigious primary season, which started with a solidarity pact among several of the Democratic candidates not to challenge each other’s petition signatures to get on the ballot in order to reduce the health risk of in-person campaigning during the Covid pandemic.
The goal of stopping legal challenges didn’t hold up when someone associated with the Scala campaign lodged both Board of Elections objections and Supreme Court lawsuits on his behalf against Wilson and another contender for the Democratic nomination, Raimondo Graziano, and succeeded in getting both removed from the ballot.
In the June BOE commissioners meeting, it was Scala on the opposite side of legal challenges. He was blocked from the ballot based on objections lodged by Graziano and an associate of the leading Republican candidate, Joann Ariola. Scala again objected to Wilson’s appearance on the general election ballot, but the BOE ruled in Wilson’s favor.
In response to the sequence of events, Scala fumed that Graziano’s objections were on behalf of the Wilson campaign.
“For months, Mr. Wilson claimed that petition challenges were undemocratic, but he is doing the same thing now that he railed against. His actions are the definition of hypocrisy and we look forward to seeing the court make their decision on the validity of our petitions,” Scala wrote to the Chronicle in a statement.
Though Graziano has expressed his support of Wilson’s candidacy after dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination, Wilson denied that Graziano filed the objections on behalf of his campaign.
“He’s not working [for me]. He supported me. I considered hiring him. I couldn’t, I don’t have anyone working for my campaign because I didn’t have any money,” Wilson said.
