There are 24 city-run vaccination sites in Queens. All sites offer the Moderna vaccine and require registration.
• Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, at 137-43 45 Ave. in Murray Hill. Call (929) 362-3020;
• RendrCare: Primary Care Medicine Associates, at 38-08 Union St., #3L, in Flushing. Call (646) 601-6229;
• RendrCare: Hong Jia Medical, at 4235 Main St., #3K, in Flushing. Call (646) 601-6229;
• RendrCare: Helen Chen, at 136-36 39 Ave., 5 FL, in Flushing. Call (646) 601-6229;
• Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, at 136-26 37 Ave. in Flushing. Call (929) 362-3020;
• AdvantageCare Physicians, at 180-05 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Estates. Call (718) 526-6300;
• NYC Health + Hospitals, at 82-68 164 St. in Jamaica Hills. Call (877) 829-4692;
• Hillcrest High School, at 160-05 Highland Ave. in Hillcrest. Call (877) 829-4692;
• Statcare, at 90-18 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica. Call (917) 310-3371;
• GoHealth Urgent Care Forest Hills, at 102-29 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills. Call (718) 502-9798;
• AdvantageCare Physicians, at 206-20 Linden Blvd. in Cambria Heights. Call (718) 479-6600;
• Sutphin Health Center, at 105-04 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica. Call (929) 459-2255;
• NYC Health Department, at 34-33 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Call (877) 829-4692;
• NYC Health Department, at 48-01 90 St. in Elmhurst;
• Rite Aid, at 82-13 37 Ave. in Jackson Heights. Call (718) 565-1473;
• Statcare, at 80-10 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights. Call (718) 429-2800;
• NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst, at 79-01 Broadway. Call (877) 829-4692;
• August Martin High School, at 156-10 Baisley Blvd. in Rochdale. Call (877) 829-4692;
• Rite Aid, at 245-14 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Rosedale. Call (718) 949-7555;
• Statcare, at 37-15 23 Ave. in Astoria. Call (855) 936-7362;
• Rite Aid, at 32-87 Steinway St. in Astoria. Call (718) 278-2100;
• Statcare, at 37-15 Ave. in Astoria. Call (855) 936-7362;
• Aviation High School, at 45-30 36 St. in Sunnyside. Call (877) 829-4692; and
• Costo Pharmacy, at 32-50 Vernon Blvd. in Astoria. Call (718) 267-5516.
All appointments require registration, which can be done at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov.
Eligible participants must bring proof of age and New York residency, such as New York State driver’s license, IDNYC, passport, birth certificate, mail or a rent or mortgage statement, to their appointment.
To determine whether you qualify for a vaccine, and for other vaccination information, visit nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/ covid-19-vaccines.page.
A state-run vaccine site is located at Aqueduct Race Track’s Racing Hall, at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., in South Ozone Park.
