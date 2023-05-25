An 86-year-old man was charged with murder after his wife was found dead at the bottom of a stairway last Wednesday.
At about 8:20 p.m., police in the 102nd Precinct responded to a call on 91st Avenue in Woodhaven where they found Luz Porras, 78, unconscious and unresponsive on the first floor of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner later determined blunt force trauma to her skull and brain caused her death.
The next day, her husband, Ovidio Porras, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and criminal contempt. The investigation is ongoing.
According to the complaint, the two, who were in the midst of a divorce, had a fight earlier that day and the wife had a restraining order against the husband.
Nobody else was in the home when the incident occurred but the couple’s son found Porras and made the 911 call, the Daily News reported. Another witness reported hearing a commotion and loud thump come from the house.
The complaint said police found cleaning supplies that indicated Porras tried to clean up the scene. They also noted blood on his head, face and feet, and said his shoes matched prints found at the scene.
Porras said he was out all day and surrendered his senior citizen MetroCard. He is being represented by attorney David Strachan.
“A horrific case of domestic violence caused the death of an elderly woman, and her husband will now be held accountable for the alleged murder and evidence tampering,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “This type of crime has no age limit. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call our Domestic Violence Helpline at (718) 286-4410.”
Police in the 102nd and 106th precincts have also reported disturbing domestic violence trends. At a Community Board 9 meeting earlier this month, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commanding officer of the 102, reported an increase in assaults and said they are mostly domestic.
