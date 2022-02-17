A Jamaica man has been charged in the Nov. 22 subway station attack on a young Long Island City model and designer from Thailand.
The caught-on-video assault and robbery is one of several recent crimes against Asians and Americans of Asian descent that have sparked fear in many communities and led to protests and vigils attended by residents, activists and elected officials.
The alleged perpetrator, Kevin Douglas, 40, was charged last Thursday while already being held behind bars for another alleged crime committed the same day as the attack on the model, Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23. He reportedly has 44 prior arrests on his record.
Douglas gave his address as a hotel in Jamaica near Kennedy Airport, according to the police press office, which declined to answer other questions about aspects of the case reported in the media.
Police said Douglas was charged with second-degree robbery. Before a suspect was identified, the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers unit had said in a notice that the perpetrator was wanted for both robbery and forcible touching.
“On Monday, November 22, 2021 at approximately 4:00 A.M., in the 34 Street and Avenue of Americas subway station, in the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan, the above perpetrator grabbed a female victim while she was waiting for the train,” the Crime Stoppers wanted notice, which offered a reward for $3,500, said. “The perpetrator punched the victim multiple times on the face, forcibly touched her between her legs and took her purse.”
Video of the assault shows Jirajariyawetch’s assailant grab her, put her in a headlock, drag her along the platform and beat her, landing several punches while she writhes on the tiles. He steals her handbag but leaves behind her phone, which she dropped during the attack.
Photos of the victim taken after the incident show her face bruised all over and cut up.
“We are certainly pleased that an arrest was made, but in the context of his same day arrest and incarceration for another attack more questions are raised,” Jirajariyawetch’s attorney, Eric Parnes, told the Chronicle via email. “Why did it take so long to issue an arrest for Bew’s attack earlier that day? And why after 44 priors was he not in prison?”
He continued, “It is clear that the city, from the top down, has failed in its duty to protect people. Moreover we have seen a massive increase in crimes against Asians. Specifically women who are Asian, yet in light of two deplorable murders and a 400% increase in crimes against Asians, almost every incident has been deemed a random incident. It has become abundantly clear that Asian lives do not matter.”
Hate crimes against Asians have skyrocketed in the last couple of years, according to police statistics, and a number of recent attacks, both those in which bias was alleged to be a factor and those in which it was not, have garnered attention from the press, politicians and the public.
Among the recent cases were the Dec. 31 death of Yao Pan Ma, 61, who was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head in Harlem last April and clung to life for eight months in the hospital; the Jan. 15 murder of Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, who was shoved in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square; and the Feb. 9 assault on a South Korean diplomat, 53, who was punched in the face without warning or provocation in Midtown Manhattan.
Most recent was the murder early last Sunday morning of Christina Yuna Lee, 35, who was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment by a man who followed her in from the street.
Last Friday, several elected officials from Queens were among those who condemned crimes against Asians during a rally held in front of the United Nations building in Manhattan. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) all provided statements afterward in a press release issued by the office of state Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing). Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) also was at the event, Kim’s office said.
None of the elected officials’ statements offered a legislative proposal to address the growing number of crimes against Asians and Asian Americans, while all expressed strong emotions about the frequency of incidents.
“Enough is enough,” Kim said in his statement. “Stop attacking Asians. Throughout this pandemic, Asian American activists and organizers stood side by side with black and brown communities fighting for racial and economic justice. We believe in a shared common cause. But every day, attack after attack, my community’s hope for a better future is slipping away.
“We want to turn the other cheek, to end the cycle of violence — is an eye for an eye really the only option? How much more trauma, how many more wounds, can we possibly endure?”
Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, said that according to NYPD statistics, there has been a 361 percent increase in anti-Asian hate attacks over the last two years.
“For the past 2 years, the Asian American Federation has sounded the alarm and begged our City to work with us to find solutions,” Yoo said. “The response has been slow or met with silence. We need support and funding to create safe zones, to teach our community ways to keep safe. We need funding to create a public education campaign to fight the plague of violence that is growing like a cancer on our city.
“What is happening in our community is NOT a blip in history that will go away by ignoring it. We ask the City to step up to save our communities from this never-ending violence.”
