More than 600 community residents and leaders gathered at Russo’s On The Bay for the Ozone Park Residents Block Association’s second annual awards gala on Sunday, Sept. 10.
At top center, Sam Esposito, block association president and the evening’s emcee, addresses the crowd. To his left, Regina Santoro, winner of the Woman of the Year award for her volunteer work, poses with a bouquet. On his right, final adjustments are made before the color guard makes its entrance.
In the second row, at left, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards leads a moment of silence for 9/11 victims next to then-Fire Commissioner Tom Van Essen, an Ozone Park native. Next to them, NASA astronaut Charles Camarda, last year’s Hometown Hero honoree, presents this year’s award to Van Essen. At right, dancers clad in bright red dazzle the crowd with a performance.
In the third row, Assemblymembers Jenifer Rajkumar and Stacey Pheffer Amato, and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. present the owners of James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home with proclamations for their work. At their right, guests take the opportunity to get their photo taken by a professional photographer.
At right, Queens Borough South Commander Chief Kevin Williams and 102nd Precinct Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Kivlin prepsent plaques of appreciation to Leanne Simonsen, the widow of Det. Brian Simonsen.
— Kristen Guglielmo, with reporting by Michael Shain
