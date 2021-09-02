This month Queens will join the rest of the city and country in marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a number of vigils and ceremonies.
Howard Beach, which has hosted a well-attended candlelight vigil every year since the attack on the World Trade Center, will offer a number of different events and fundraisers to commemorate the anniversary.
The Friends of Charles Park Committee and American Legion Post 1404 will host a community sunset ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the flagpole in Charles Park.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic will be running a patriotic bow drive as part of the remembrance for the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.
The cost is $6 per bow. To purchase a bow contact Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067 or email HBLCIVIC2014@gmail.com or use Venmo username: @HBL-Civic.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation in support of first responders and military personnel.
The civic will also host a ceremony at a new 9/11 mural at noon Sept. 11 on 84th Street between 157th Avenue and Shore Parkway.
A group of selected neighborhood artists joined together to pay tribute and memorialize those who died in the attacks. The images in the mural reflect drawings that neighborhood residents presented to the artists.
STARS, the Striving to Achieve and Reach Success Community Center, is organizing its annual candlelight memorial ceremony of the attack at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Our Lady of Grace parking lot on 100th Street between 158th and 159th avenues. The ceremony will remember the victims with words and music. The parking lot will be closed to all vehicles. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to bring their own candle and American flag and chairs, if they so wish.
