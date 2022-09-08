This year’s 9/11 remembrances in Howard Beach will be marked by a new addition to the community: a tree grown from the same one that was saved from Ground Zero.
A September 11th Remembrance ceremony will be held at the Rockwood Park Jewish Center on 84th Street this Sunday at 2 p.m. near the site of the 9/11 memorial mural, which was unveiled last year.
The September 11th Survivor Tree that was gifted to the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association by the 9/11 Memorial Museum with help from Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) will be planted with help from survivors and the families of victims of the terror attack.
Later that day, a candlelight memorial ceremony will be held at Our Lady of Grace, sponsored by the Stars Community Center. It will begin at 7 p.m. in the parking lot and the community will gather to remember the day with words and music.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow, a flier states. Attendees are asked to bring their own candles as well as chairs and American flags.
— Deirdre Bardolf
