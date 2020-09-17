The Howard Beach community held its annual September 11th candlelight memorial ceremony last Friday night in the parking lot of Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church in Old Howard, to allow for proper social distancing.
Clockwise from top right, bagpiper Peter McMahon waits for his turn to go on; memorial candles are held; the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association stands together; Liam McCabe, left, Samantha Cohen, Andrew Cohen and Kiera McCabe hold up their American flags.
Pat McCabe, who recently retired as state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s longtime chief of staff, remembers; auxiliary cops take photos before the ceremonies begin; Frank Lombardi, in cap, the former chief engineer of the World Trade Center, stands with Frank Scarantino, whose daughter Frances is the organizer of the annual event; the 9/11 Tribute in Lights, top left, is visible from Manhattan on the clear night; and an attendee mourns with a flag and candle.
