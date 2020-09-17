Howard Beach held its annual 9/11 memorial candlelight vigil outdoors last week, a decision that defied the shift away from in-person gatherings.
Nearly 250 people turned out for the ceremony that had been moved from its traditional location, the Engine 331/Ladder 173 firehouse on Crossbay Boulevard, to the parking lot of Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church in Old Howard.
“There was never a question about” moving the annual vigil online as other communities in Queens did, said Frances Scarantino, owner of Reach for the Stars Day Care and the ceremony’s longtime organizer.
“We thought it’d be important to feel other people around you,” she said. “The pandemic is not going to stop us,” she said.
Pushing ahead with a live ceremony was unusual this year.
For the first time since the terrorist attacks 19 years ago, relatives of those who were killed that day did not read the names of the dead at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan, though they did at an alternate ceremony several blocks away.
Traditional gatherings in places like Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village went virtual this year.
City officials discouraged the usual public events that accompany 9/11 remembrances, according to Middle Village organizers.
Requests for park permits after March, when city and state authorities shut down restaurants, theaters and sporting events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, became difficult, if not impossible, to obtain.
“When we applied for a permit, we got back a three-page list of what we had to do to get it,” said Lynda Metzger, one of the original organizers of the Middle Village vigil.
If public places to hold memorial ceremonies were hard to come by, the Howard Beach organizers moved their event to a private space.
About two weeks ago, organizers of the Howard Beach vigil approached Our Lady of Grace about using its parking lot, said the Rev. Marc Swartvagher, the church’s pastor.
“I didn’t want to see the community not have a place to come,” he told the Chronicle.
Besides, he said, the church had held other events in recent weeks, including several outdoor Masses and a 106th Precinct Community Council meeting.
“We did it before,” Swartvagher said.
Public officials seemed universally supportive of the live event.
“We should be doing these,” acting Borough President Sharon Lee told the vigil, referring to the only live memorial in the borough this year. “Especially when it’s hard. Even in the middle of a pandemic.”
“It was difficult because we changed from the firehouse. A lot of precautions had to be taken,” said Scarantino, who wore a face shield as well as a mask at the event.
This year’s memorials for the victims of 9/11 were probably the most unusual people could remember. And many of the rituals altered to keep within the government’s pandemic guidelines were not popular.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who sported an American flag mask to the vigil, criticized the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s decision, later reversed, to cancel the well-known Tribute in Light.
“The danger of a virus? The first responders, they didn’t think about a virus,” he told the vigil.
“That’s how you say thank you to them,” he said pointing west at the beams that mark where the Twin Towers stood in Lower Manhattan which could be seen on the horizon. “Light the lights.”
The decision to move the Middle Village vigil, which drew as many as 4,000 people the first year after the 9/11 attacks, was criticized by some.
“It was a very, very difficult decision to make, but we did it out of an abundance of caution,” said Metzger.
“We took a a lot of flack for it. But we did what our gut told us to do.”
Going virtual had a positive side, she pointed out. Hundreds of people went on Facebook to see the 25-minute live broadcast, many who’d moved out of the area or with family connections here.
“People from all over the world saw it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.