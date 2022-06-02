The Howard Beach Memorial Day Parade hosted by Bernard J. Coleman VFW Post 2565 was back Monday for the first time since 2019 following a pandemic hiatus.
“This year, we don’t have a parade grand marshal,” said Patrick Connolly, Vietnam veteran and commander of the VFW Post. “What we wanted to do is honor all the first responders, the police, the firefighters, the EMTs, all the doctors, nurses ... who assisted us through these last two horrible years.”
Connolly, in uniform at center, thanked U.S. Army veteran and specialist Sean McCabe, seen saluting with him, as well as 106th Precinct Capt. Jerome Bacchi, not shown, also an Army veteran, for their help organizing the parade.
Remarks were made by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Judge Joseph Kasper, all gathered at top right.
Participants included the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach, the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association, Boy Scout Troop 237, Girl Scout Troops 4738 and 4286 and the Spotlight Dance Factory. The Broad Channel American Legion also marched and the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department brought up the rear.
The parade stopped along the way to honor those from the community lost in war with wreath layings and gun salutes, including at the Walter Wetzel Triangle, the Howard Beach Assembly of God, St. Barnabas Church, Our Lady of Grace Church and finally at Coleman Square.
— Deirdre Bardolf
