The Memorial Day parade in Howard Beach, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2565 on Monday, stopped at the Walter J. Wetzel Triangle. Private First Class Walter Joseph Wetzel was killed during the Vietnam War. His sister, Tracey Wetzel, not seen here, addressed the crowd. “Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us all,” she said. “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
The parade culminated at Coleman Square, above, where elected officials spoke. Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, not seen, shared a quote about Memorial Day: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” McCabe and Connolly thanked the many community groups who supported the parade as well as the NYPD, and read the names of area veterans killed in battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.