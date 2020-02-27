For more than 40 years Dominick Papa of Howard Beach had been showing his love for country through a very interesting hobby.
Known affectionately as the “Flag Man” of Howard Beach, Papa passed away on Feb. 18. He was 93.
It was in 1975 when Papa moved to the Lindenwood section from his native Pittsburgh. Around this time the World War II veteran began donating American flags to local businesses, fire houses and police precincts.
It began with one, then four and then ultimately 4,000 flags.
“I love it,” Papa once told the Chronicle. “This is from my heart and my soul. I don’t get paid for this. The only thing I get is the satisfaction of seeing these flags flown.”
Papa shared his passion for Old Glory around the borough, traveling to locations in Whitestone, Flushing, Jamaica and even Bayside. Papa was responsible for donating hundreds of casket flags to police precincts and fire houses as well as churches in Queens.
He became so well known that widows of former servicemen would even request that Papa take the flags to Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, where many veterans are buried.
Papa himself served in World War II in the Navy Seabees and was decorated four times. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the Holy Name Society.
Cruising around in his car with the license plate Flagman 1, Papa would spend his downtime from his job looking for storefronts that had damaged flags or even no flags at all. Either way that establishment was soon in store for a new $3 flag it could proudly display.
“The community was blessed to have known him,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach). “You hear of the first flag donated and think ‘wow’ and then more and more flags appear.”
Papa worked for Heritage North & South in Lindenwood as superintendent for 30 years.
“I am saddened to hear about Dominick’s passing,” said Chronicle Publisher Mark Weidler. “I visited him and Theresa last year to pick up two flags and got to spend time with them reminiscing about the past.”
His passion and love for the American flag was just as strong in his 90s as it was when he first started the hobby. The Chronicle was honored to run a list of flag donations Dominick put together for more than 10 years. His widow, Theresa, said that he was beloved by the community and that she will “miss him so much.” She was too grief stricken to comment further.
Papa is survived by five children: Denise Scotti, Stephen Papa, Anthony Papa, Donna Colonna and William Papa, as well as seven grandchildren. Papa’s memorial service was adorned with flowers including a 3-by-4-foot floral arrangement in the shape of an American flag.
“His patriotism was unbelievable,” said Addabbo.
Papa was laid to rest at Calverton, the same resting place where for years Papa had donated flags to be placed upon the coffins and at the gravesites of those who had proudly served the nation.
