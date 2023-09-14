Howard Beach residents braved thunderstorms to attend the 9/11 memorial at Our Lady of Grace Church on Monday evening. Supposed to be held in the parking lot, the event was moved into the gymnasium of what used to be the parish’s school. Organizer Frances Scarantino thanked the FDNY for allowing the use of the school, which now operates as an EMS training facility.
The evening, coordinated and sponsored by Stars Community Center, began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a harmonious performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Sunshine Studios.
The elected officials in attendance, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), gave powerful speeches about the significance of the day. They all expressed a similar message: New York must never forget.
“I think it’s our job as a community to stand together to make sure every year is important, that we keep going forward, that we don’t lose that memory,” said Pheffer Amato. “We also have to keep that love in our hearts for each other, no matter our differences, no matter how we might not agree. We have to keep love going.”
Other attendees included members of the 106th Precinct, FDNY and West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, along with community leaders.
The musical stylings continued throughout the evening, with performances of patriotic tunes by different performers, including by the adult and youth choirs of Our Lady of Grace. Two standout performances were “God Bless America” by Bianca Zelaya and “Amazing Grace,” played on bagpipes by Peter McMahon as the memorial candles were lit.
The most emotional part of the evening came when resident Frank Lombardi called attention to a flag with the names of every 9/11 victim on it, and said, “My name could’ve been added to that list.” He recalled being at his desk on the 72nd floor of Tower One, and feeling the building shake.
“We’re here because we owe it to the family members and to the people whose souls were lost. We owe it to them to never ever forget,” he said.
