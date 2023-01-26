If there is any cause that southern Queens can rally around, it is flooding.
That is case in Howard and Hamilton Beach, where chronic flooding and drainage issues persist, most recently with winter storm Elliott that hit right before Christmas and most notably with Superstorm Sandy, of which many are still dealing with the repercussions.
“It is the biggest issue and it affects everybody equally,” said Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association.
Gendron regularly posts flooding advisories on numerous Facebook groups but more needs to be done. In the coming year, he plans to push the city for another flood sensor near 102nd Street, like the ones that exist on Russell Street and Davenport Court.
“That’s a main intersection for us,” he said. “If that floods, sometimes we can’t get out.”
Drainage is an issue throughout the area. The morning of the December storm, the tide started rising on Gendron’s block at 5:15 a.m. and did not recede until 5 p.m.
“We need [the city Department of Environmental Protection] to come down and clear out every catch basin and every drain that we have and do it at a more frequent rate than what they’re doing now,” Gendron said.
“Not every block has them, but for the drains like on my block and 164th Avenue, have them make sure they are working with the block and not against the block,” he added.
A long-term plan to address the flooding is in the hands of the feds. Gendron plans to continue advocating for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ proposed floodgates, which Phyllis Inserillo, co-president of the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association echoed.
“We’re looking to push the USACE to get this project going faster with the floodgates,” she said. “Everyone was affected by Sandy, all the way into Lindenwood, so that’s something we all need to get on the ball about.”
Safety and sanitation issues are top of mind for the civics as well. The Chronicle reported last week about a push for the city Department of Transportation to implement daylighting measures on the blocks off of 104th Street so cars do not park all the way to the corner and impede emergency vehicles.
Dumping persists, particularly off of 102nd Street, Gendron said, and especially in the Ramblersville area, where residents of Church Street and Broadway do not get curbside pickup. There are dumpsters near 102nd for them to empty their trash but the site becomes one of chronic dumping. A Google Maps search over the years shows overflowing trash and even discarded jet skis and appliances. Gendron feels it would be a perfect site to install cameras to deter the act.
Other priorities include installing lights on the boardwalk that takes riders from the Howard Beach subway stop into Hamilton Beach. The lights on the 163rd Avenue pedestrian bridge, which have been out since Elliott, also need to be fixed and were not by press time.
Inserillo said that more coordination must be done between the DOT and city Department of Sanitation to clean up areas like the Belt Parkway, especially near the 9/ll memorial site, which the civic continues to maintain and plans to enhance in the coming year.
For the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic, Inserillo has ideological goals in mind. She and co-president Barbara McNamara penned a letter for residents to send to their state representatives on issues like bail, policing and the Raise the Age law. They plan to change the format of their monthly meetings to reflect these goals as well.
“We’re really trying to activate everybody and have our voices be one big voice to those that can make the changes,” she said.
For both civics, the annual events that are focused around kids remain a priority.
“We want to make sure the kids have that nostalgia when they’re older and they look back and say, ‘you know, we had a really good time growing up in Howard Beach.’”
