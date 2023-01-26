When, just over two weeks ago, Nassau Republicans called on Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) to resign in light of his fraudulent resume and dubious financial history, several said they would not work with the congressman and would refer constituents to other offices.
As allegations against Santos have continued this month, Queens elected officials have been left to navigate how they ought to work with the congressman.
Several people, including state Sens. John Liu (D-Flushing) and Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone), welcomed 3rd District residents to contact their offices as opposed to Santos’.
“It’s not about him — it’s about our constituents,” Liu told the Chronicle.
He added that, in cases where federal assistance might be warranted, his office would contact the appropriate federal agencies. Stavisky said she would direct those cases to Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), as will the office of Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), according to Suzanne Monteverdi, his chief of staff.
Braunstein could not have been clearer about his game plan: “I have no plans to work with George Santos,” he said in a statement. At a protest outside Santos’ district office Jan. 7, Braunstein did not hide his doubts about Santos’ ability to serve the district: “He’s basically useless to us.”
Stavisky agreed. “We’re entitled to a representative who can perform the duties of a member of Congress.” Asked whether she thought Santos was capable of doing so, she added, “Not in the slightest.”
To that end, shortly before her interview with the Chronicle, Stavisky said she had been in a meeting with Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing).
“I said to myself, ‘There’s a member of Congress,’” Stavisky said.
Meng said in a statement that “it is important that [Santos’] office be open to serve constituents” as investigations move forward.
Santos has not indicated that he intends to work with his Queens colleagues. None of the six lawmakers who spoke with the Chronicle had heard from anyone in Santos’ office. As Liu put it, “We’re not aware of anybody in his office.” Santos did not respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry.
Among the few who seemed willing to work with Santos were Councilmembers Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Though she strongly condemned Santos’ continued pattern of deception, Lee said in a statement, “Regardless of party affiliation and politics, we are public servants here to serve and make a difference for the communities we represent.”
“I work with everybody,” Paladino said. “How much is [Santos] actually going to do ... for this district?”
She added, “If he is actually going to do his job, then fine.”
At the same time, Paladino told the Chronicle she does not trust Santos: “That ship has sailed.”
“He’s an enigma wrapped in a question mark wrapped in an enigma,” she added, describing him as a “meme.”
“I don’t know how people can trust him,” Stavisky said. “It’s a matter of public trust.”
But the electeds who share constituents with Santos are not the only ones who face that challenge. “I don’t think this has anything to do with party — I think this has to do with building coalitions,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said of the effect of the scandal surrounding Santos.
That also extends to electoral politics, even as the Republican Party made inroads in Queens during the 2022 election cycle.
“In New York State and in New York City, we don’t have a very deep bench [of] Republicans to run,” Ariola said. She added that she would like to see candidates’ backgrounds more thoroughly checked; she has also called on Santos to step down.
Ariola is one of several of Santos’ Queens colleagues who have called for his resignation. As Stavisky put it, “If he’s interested in performing public service, he should resign.
“That would be his greatest contribution.”
