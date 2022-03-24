The need for clean streets in Queens has been as clear as ever as of late. With the increased attention to illegal dumping in Southeast Queens in recent weeks and the decrease in garbage pickup at the height of the pandemic — as well as Mayor Adams’ decision last month to nix the expansion of city’s curbside compost program in his preliminary budget plan — basic sanitation services have been at the forefront of residents’ minds.
So when the mayor’s economic blueprint, which he unveiled March 10, called for increased street sweeping and garbage pickup in the name of tourism and spurring economic growth, Adams turned a few heads.
In making such a proposal, Queens elected officials and residents, as well as others citywide, are left to wonder: How can the city increase street cleaning when the Department of Sanitation could face sweeping budget cuts?
“It’s contradictory,” said Angela Miskis, whose group, Abuela Neigborhood Maintainance, has spearheaded cleanup efforts in Hollis and throughout Southeast Queens. “So now you’re telling us that you’re going to cut the services again, when every time I talk to anyone from Sanitation, they tell me that all they need is just more resources?”
Equally concerned is Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), whose district includes Miskis’ neighborhood.
“It is unfortunate that Mayor Adams has proposed significant cuts to the sanitation department in a time when cases of illegal dumping are endless in my district and across the city,” she said in a statement. “While I understand the need to reduce budgets, I hope that the Mayor will reconsider these cuts and that we can find other innovative ways to have our city recover from debt.”
When speaking about the economic blueprint, Amy Marpman, who chairs the Queens Sanitation and Waste Advisory Board, emphasized the need to consider how waste factors into public spaces. “If you’re rethinking how public spaces are used, let’s also bring in waste in that context,” she said. “Instead of thinking of these things in a silo, let’s incorporate that.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is painfully aware of the discrepancy. “I have to trash his plan,” he joked to the Chronicle, “because we need more investment.”
More specifically, according to Councilmember Sandy Nurse (D-Brooklyn), who chairs the City Council Committee on Sanitation and Waste Management, the preliminary budget calls for a $47.8 million cut. The five year expenditure analysis shows that in 2022, the city will spend $1.92 billion on the DSNY’s uniformed forces, and will spend $1.78 billion in 2026. Through attrition, the number of DSNY personnel will also decrease from 7,423 uniformed personnel and 1,934 civilian workers in 2022 to 7,388 and 1,910 in 2026, respectively.
But Nurse’s office told the Chronicle in an email that Adams’ cuts are, on the whole, not efficient: “The Mayor’s proposed budget and staffing cuts — reportedly implemented in the name of fiscal responsibility — will actually increase costs in both the short and long-term due to staff overtime to meet vital sanitation needs, growing exports of waste to landfills and incinerators, and increasing impacts of the climate crisis and ecological degradation.”
The Sanitation Officers Association, or SEIU Local 444, declined to comment; Teamsters Local 831 could not be reached.
During the committee’s preliminary budget proposal hearing Wednesday afternoon, numerous elected officials had concerns about staffing. As Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso put it, “It’s a very black and white thing: More people pick up more trash.”
Another question raised during the meeting was whether the city plans to resume street sweeping and, by extension, alternate-side parking, twice a week, as it had been prior to the onset of the pandemic. DSNY Commissioner Edward Grayson said that while the department is working with the administration toward the next steps, for now, at least, sweeping is still only once a week.
The pandemic is not the only time that the Council has pushed for additional DSNY service; when Richards himself was a councilmember, he noted, he advocated for seven days of cleanup service.
Among the few optimistic is Team Up 2 Clean Up, a Howard Beach-based, volunteer cleanup group. “We are very hopeful our new Mayor will turn this cuty back around,” the group said in a statement, while it will continue its own trash collections.
One of the few, concrete measures that Adams suggests in his economic blueprint as it pertains to sanitation is his plan to take a “data-driven approach” and use 311 complaints to determine where increased DSNY services are needed. That raised some red flags for many.
“It is a good starting point,” Miskis said. “I can understand why he wants to go that way, because it’s data that he has available that he can repackage and just make decisions from there. But 311 can be inflated by people calling every single day and complaining about the same area multiple times.”
Richards agreed. “I would say it’s a mix,” he said. “I’m not saying don’t go off with data. But not every community feels connected to the government. They’re not gonna call 311.”
Asked for comment on the issue as a whole, a DSNY spokesperson wrote to the Chronicle, “We remain committed to our mission of keeping our streets clean and removing more than 12,000 tons of trash and recycling every day.” For more specific questions, however, the DSNY referred the Chronicle to the Mayor’s Office.
The Mayor’s Office did not respond to the Chronicle’s requests for comment by press time.
