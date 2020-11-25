The Special Election for the 24th City Council District will be the first race to utilize ranked choice voting, and a Dec. 3 seminar can help voters make sense of the new system.
The Feb. 2 special election will determine who replaces former City Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows). The 5:30 p.m. seminar next Thursday, led by Assemblymembers Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing)and Common Cause Director Susan Lerner, will provide voters with a breakdown of how RCV works and what to expect on Election Day.
RCV was approved by voters last year as an amendment to the City Charter. New York will be the first municipality in the state to use it for City Council, borough president and citywide races. Voters will have the option to rank up to five candidates in their order of preference. The system is intended to eliminate costly runoffs and encourage candidates to broaden community outreach throughout their campaigns.
Those interested can RSVP by emailing RozicN@nyassembly.gov.
