In the face of rising anti-Asian-American sentiment among some people, elected officials are asking community members to share their thoughts on how to protect potential victims of hate and prejudice.
The virtual conversation will take place on Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Constituents are encouraged to share concerns and suggestions on how to halt bias and hate crimes against Asians, which have steadily increased since the start of the pandemic.
The event will be hosted by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside). State Sens. Anna Kaplan (D-Nassau) and Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), state Assembymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and City Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) will also be in attendance.
To receive the Zoom link, register at bit.ly/JohnLiuStopAsianHate.
The event will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/Liu.NYC.
For more information, call Liu’s office at (718) 765-6675 or email events@johnliusenate.com.
