Since all New Yorkers ages 30 and older became eligible for the Covid vaccine as of Tuesday, the race to book an appointment just got even more intense.
As older millennials took to social media to either bemoan their frustrations or celebrate their successes, one point of consensus is that refreshing the screen often is key.
That’s how you land a Covid vaccine appointment online, whether you’re getting one through vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, the city’s site, or turbovax.info, the one created by software engineer Huge Ma and operated by a Twitter bot that scans government web pages for information.
Appointments come and go within minutes. Open vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, and keep refreshing the page to check if new appointments have opened. But as some observers have noted, sometimes it’s necessary to try at different times in the day to help get new appointments to appear.
The Turbovax account advised those having trouble locking down an appointment to be patient on Tuesday.
“NYC (via vax4nyc or H+H sites) releases appts on a cadence but generally in the afternoons/evenings,” it tweeted.
Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
Beyond that expansion, Cuomo set a vaccine eligibility timeline for everyone 16 and over as well, who will be able to get shots starting April 6. The rules on eligibility are posted online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Peter C. Mastrosimone contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.