The key is to refresh the screen often.
That’s how you land a Covid vaccine appointment online, whether you’re getting one through vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, the city’s site, or turbovax.info, the one created by software engineer Huge Ma and operated by a Twitter bot that scans government web pages for information.
Appointments come and go quickly. One might hit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov and see Walgreens/Duane Reade at 58-22 99 St. in Corona pop up with the desired “First Dose Appointments Available!” message, as the Chronicle did at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. By 2:45 that one was gone and instead the Walgreens/Duane Reade at 249-46 Horace Harding Expwy. in Little Neck was in play. Things move that fast. Keep reopening the page.
Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
Any New York State resident 50 or over can get vaccinated. Younger adults with certain jobs or certain medical conditions also qualify. The rules on eligibility are posted online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
