“We’re doing it and we’re getting it done. We’re going to keep doing it until this pandemic is over,” said Patrick McLaughlin, the principal of St. Francis Prep, the largest non-diocesan Catholic high school in the country.
Since opening for in-person instruction on Sept. 14, the Fresh Meadows school has had 27 positive cases of Covid-19. The facility has only shut down once in the past three months, not because there was uncontrolled spread throughout the building, but because a handful of teachers were quarantining out of an abundance of caution after students in their classrooms tested positive for the virus. That overly cautious attitude, strict social guidelines and rotating in-person schedule has allowed Prep to keep its students in the building, even as public high schools throughout the city were shut down indefinitely by Mayor de Blasio.
“It’s been very successful, but not without its challenges, and we’re challenged every minute of every day,” McLaughlin said.
On an average school day, Prep has about 800 students inside the building, though the total population is closer to 2,500. The students have been divided into four cohorts: “A” and “B” rotate which days of the week they attend classes inside the building or remotely, while “C” is completely remote every day of the week. Cohort “D” was recently introduced and is composed of students who attend in-person classes every day of the week, a popular option that students had to apply for, but was only approved for about 200.
Prep, and other schools in the Catholic High School Athletic Association, have been continuing athletics as well, though the Public Schools Athletic League has suspended its sports seasons.
The school takes social distancing and staggered attendance seriously. Over 1,500 desks have been removed from its classrooms and placed in storage; distance markers line the hallways and walls; and maintenance sanitizes the building each day and night. McLaughlin called the facility “immaculate,” a substantial compliment from the principal of the Catholic institution.
“It was a monumental task and we did it all. The reason we did it was, one, the safety of students and staff and, secondly, we understand the importance of a religious, Franciscan education. That’s why parents send their kids here,” he said.
Each student is equipped with an iPad, making remote learning possible, but McLaughlin understands the emotional importance of being inside the classroom, seeing friends, visiting the guidance counselor and physically participating in music and art classes.
The school appointed its nurse, Mary Pappas, as its Covid administrator, as required by the state Department of Health protocol. Prep also has a Covid team who conduct all contact tracing and provide community updates via emails, newletters and phone calls.
When students test positive, the team orders them and anyone who may have had contact with them to isolate for 14 days. That typically involves every student and teacher who shares a classroom with that individual. Lessons shift to the school’s remote learning plan for those two weeks.
The most recently reported case was on Dec. 4, though no one was required to quarantine because the student hadn’t been inside the building. Prep reported the case to the state DOH and its families regardless. The school is conducting classes remotely until Dec. 18, however, at which point students will begin Christmas break, but it is unrelated to the recent positive case.
“The priority for us, besides safety, is communication. It’s so important that if we have a case we have a Covid team that jumps to respond to that ... Schools are safe, and if they are, let’s take advantage of that. Let’s not deny [our students] an education,” McLaughin said. “We’re answering the call right now whether it be a positive case, cohort instruction, keeping a faith-based instruction going ... It’s business as usual in the middle of the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.