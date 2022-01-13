Sunday’s fire that tore through a 19-story building in the Bronx killed 17 people, including eight children, and left over a hundred families homeless. Many residents do not yet have a timeline for returning to their apartments.
Fundraisers and donation drives have sprung up across the city and many received such an overwhelming response that they have stopped taking certain contributions such as clothing.
Here are groups and organizations that are still accepting donations:
The Red Cross is directing people to donate through the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which can be done at www1.nyc.gov/site/fund/donate/donate.page. The city site states that the entire donation will go toward the distribution of supplies and provide support for victims and their families.
The Bronx Democratic Party needs cash assistance, gift cards, meal delivery, transportation, laundry services, legal support and volunteers to sort donations. Visit bit.ly/BXFIRE333 for GoFundMe links, updates, drop-off site locations and hours and volunteer opportunities.
Councilmember Amanda Far’as’ (D-Bronx) office is accepting toiletries and hygiene products, baby products, nonperishable food, pet food and gift cards for restaurants, groceries and food delivery services. Items can be dropped off at 2347 Lafayette Ave. on Friday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The NYC Department of Education’s Bronx borough office is collecting donations. It has an Amazon wish list for supplies, which can be found at tinyurl.com/BRONXFIREDRIVE. Select hygiene products, underwear, hats and gloves can be purchased there and will be given directly to families.
The Castle Hill YMCA is collecting donations until Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The group is looking for toiletries, bedding and other household items.
In a statement, state Attorney General Letitia James warned New Yorkers to be aware of sham charities. She encouraged people to check charitiesnyc.com before giving and to consult her website for charitable giving tips.
