After a lawsuit to delay ranked-choice voting was blocked in state court last week, the new voting system is on track to be implemented in Queens before anywhere else in the city.
When former City Councilman Rory Lancman resigned in November to take a gig as state utilities watchdog, Mayor de Blasio designated Feb. 2 as the date for a special election to fill his 24th District seat.
Now, barring any legal appeals, that election will be the first to implement New York City’s ranked choice voting system, which passed as a city charter referendum in 2019.
The ruling means that voters will choose their top five choices to carry out Lancman’s term. Shortly after the Council District 24 election, Queens will have another special election to replace former Councilman Donovan Richards after he began his term as borough president. That special election will take place on Feb. 23.
Critics, namely Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), have argued that the city won’t be able to educate voters adequately in time for the two coming special elections.
Proponents of the system argue that it promotes majority support among winners and cuts down on negative campaigning. Regardless of whether one is in favor of or opposed to the new system, it is set to take effect very soon, so the Queens Chronicle has detailed how process works below.
New York City’s ranked-choice system, often called instant runoff voting, permits voters to rank up to five candidates by order of preference.
Instead of just choosing one candidate who you want to win, your ballot will indicate a second choice, a third choice and so on for the office sought.
Say you feel very strongly about candidate X, so-so about candidate Y and dislike candidate Z. A ranked choice ballot will reflect that order of preference.
For the voter, the only things they have to know going into Election Day are which candidates to choose and how to rank them.
The system ensures that, except in very rare cases, candidates win by a majority instead of a mere plurality of the votes. A plurality vote or relative majority occurs when a candidate or proposition receives more votes than any other but does not receive more than half of all votes cast. A majority requires more than half of all votes.
On election night, if a candidate wins a majority of first-choice votes, then that person wins on the spot. But if no candidate gets a majority of first-choice votes, it triggers a counting process, wherein the candidate who received the lowest number of votes is eliminated. Then the candidate’s votes are redistributed to go to the second choice pick on each ballot.
The process gets repeated in rounds. The person with the lowest number of votes gets eliminated and that candidate’s votes get redistributed to other candidates that have been ranked on the ballot until only two candidates are left. At that point the candidate with the most votes between the two is declared the winner.
Voters don’t have to rank all five candidates. They can, if they so choose, revert back to the old habit of choosing one candidate. But if a voter does just pick one candidate and it turns out to be the first eliminated, that voter’s preferences will not be reflected in the rest of the process.
