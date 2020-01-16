How 190-year-old Neir’s was saved

Saving Historic Neir’s Tavern from shutting down for good after 190 years came down to a single, precious piece of paper.

Because of a number of deficiencies, the building at 87-48 78th Street in Woodhaven where the historic tavern has been since 1829 has no certificate of occupancy from the City of New York.

People live and work — and drink — in homes and businesses without a permanent certificate of occupancy all the time. But for Neir’s, the lack of a certificate created a specific problem.

As explained by several people who — during a two-hour, closed-door session at the Queen Chamber of Commerce in East Elmhurst — negotiated to save the corner tavern, Henry Shi from College Point and his brother bought the building in December 2018 without a C of O. The price was $1.3 million.

Such transactions are not infrequent, real estate people say, though usually, the price is discounted.

Without a C of O, Shi could not get a traditional loan from a bank to finance the purchase. His loans, he told the officials at the meeting, were from private lenders and the interest was far above commercial rates.

At the meeting were Loycent Gordon, the young FDNY lieutenant who bought and renovated Neir’s 11 years ago; Mayor de Blasio’s Small Business Services commissioner, Gregg Bishop; Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech who offered his office at the Bulova Corporate Center as a meeting spot; City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven), whose districts include Neir’s; and Rob MacKay, the Queens Tourism Council’s director of public relations.

At the last minute, a translator was recruited to help communications with the Shi brothers, whose English is limited.

The numbers were plain.

Neir’s rent had been $2,000 a month until the property was sold.

The rent jumped to $3,100 last January and was due to jump again this month to $5,000 plus $400 a month for property taxes.

Gordon, who’d butted heads with the landlords for months without success, said last Thursday he had no choice but to shut down on Sunday, Jan. 12.

For their part, the brothers said they could not keep up their loan payments without the rent increase.

In the end, the deal was cobbled together from different sources.

The city pledged to get a certificate of occupancy that would enable the landlords to find a standard bank mortgage.

It also promised $90,000 in grants to upgrade the building, the Mayor’s Office said.

Gordon said he’d applied for the same grants — part of a $1.8-million city program called “NYC Love Your Local” — last year “but it looks like we lost out.”

The lion’s share of the grants will go to installing a gas line in the building, he said.

“We’ve been using electricity to run the kitchen and that’s been very expensive,” said Gordon. “Gas means that now we can also increase food production.”

With gas, the kitchen equipment will also need to be replaced. The refrigeration equipment is getting an upgrade and the floors could use some repair.

“It sounds like a lot of money, I know. But it goes very quickly,” said Gordon.

In exchange, “I got what I wanted the most — a sustainable future for Neir’s.

The bar has a 5-year, renewable lease — 10 years in all, with modest rent increases, he said.

As well, Gordon said he has the option to buy the building if it is ever sold, a guarantee he didn’t have the last time.

“I thought it was the grant that put it over the top,” he said. “All that work makes the building more valuable and they like that.”

When it was all done, the negotiators shook hands and posed for pictures that would be posted on Twitter.

De Blasio — who had his standing date night with wife Chirlane McCray on Friday — rearranged plans to show up at Neir’s at 8 o’clock and announce the deal to save the bar. Uncharacteristically, he arrived 10 minutes early.

The Shi brothers were invited to come to Neir’s that night and join the celebration but they declined.

In the days following the rescue, Gordon said he cannot stop thinking about the rollercoaster ride from Thursday morning, when he went public with the shutdown announcement, to Friday night, when the mayor stood next to him behind the bar while the TV cameras rolled.

The deals with the Shi brothers and the city are still only handshake agreements, said the cautious bar owner.

“Now we have to put pen to paper,” he said.

But the whirlwind ups and downs of the last week have left a mark.

“In 36 hours, I went from the lowest feeling I ever had in my life to the high feeling of victory,” Gordon said. “Who goes through that?

“What I want to tell people, though, is this was a win for the little guy, for local businesses that are struggling.”

After being set to close, he said, “I hope this shows them that there’s hope, that they can live past Sunday.”