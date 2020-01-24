Housing? Runways? No plan for Rikers yet: city

Community Board 1 on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve making Rikers Island a “public place” after the jails there are shut down in 2026. The advisory panel, though, asked city officials to keep its members apprised of any future developments there — including demolition of the prison complex and any proposed uses that might go there in later years.

“We’re looking ahead and we’re asking them to join us in looking ahead,” said Elizabeth Erion, CB 1’s Land Use Committee co-chairwoman.

The Queens borough president, either acting BP Sharon Lee or whoever wins the March 24 special election, and the city Planning Commission must approve the designation before it’s made official. In essence, making Rikers a public place only means that the island cannot be used to imprison anyone after 2026.

Borough-based jails in every borough, except Staten Island, will be replacing the larger jail complex in 2026. One of the many reasons why is that Rikers has become a hostile environment, according to city officials, with soaring violence rates among inmates, which has caused injuries to guards.

But Dana Kaplan, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, said the complex’s location was another reason. “It was hard to get people to and from courts or to have attorneys visit,” Kaplan said.

At the center of CB 1 members’ concerns was what would replace the jails. Many members said they’ve heard rumors of housing or an extension to LaGuardia Airport going there. The city officials responded that there are no such plans in the works right now.

“None of these things are things we’re planning,” said Blake Montieth, a borough planner with the Department of City Planning. He added that the island is in a flight pattern that would prohibit any high-rise buildings.

Montieth and other city officials vowed to keep the community board notified of any future land use applications on the island.

Rikers Island itself is technically in the Bronx, and all crimes committed there are prosecuted by the Bronx district attorney, but because the bridge to get there connects to Astoria, its land use jurisdiction falls under the purview of CB 1.

Astoria civic leader RoseMarie Poveromo would like to see the bridge moved to the Bronx. “Since this is the beginning of the process, let’s take the bridge and give it to the Bronx,” Poveromo said.

Montieth replied that was something the city could look into doing.

In other news, CB 1 elected a new slate of officers for 2020-21. The results are as follows: Marie Torniali was re-elected chairwoman; Ed Babor was elected first vice chairman; Amy Hau was elected second vice chairwoman; Rich Khuzami was re-elected third vice chairman; Nancy Silverman was elected executive secretary; and Thomas Ryan was re-elected sergeant-at-arms.