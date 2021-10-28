Advocates fighting for a bill to prevent housing discrimination are making a final push to have legislation passed by the end of the year.
The New York City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, Intro 2047, would prohibit landlords and real estate brokers from inquiring about criminal record information and conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point in the process.
“Part of our push to get this bill done is to try and have an impact on the number of people living in shelters,” said Alison Wilkey, director of public policy at the Institute for Justice and Opportunity at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, which is leading a campaign to pass the Fair Chance for Housing Act, alongside The Fortune Society.
“The shelter system isn’t designed to give people the kind of stability to be able to care for their families, to be able to maintain jobs, to be able to contribute to their communities because their community is constantly changing as they’re moved around in the system,” said Wilkey.
The bill was introduced by Councilman Stephen Levin (D-Brooklyn) in 2020 and sponsors include Queens Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) and Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside).
“It’s long past time to end housing discrimination for formerly incarcerated people who deserve a fair chance to have a stable roof over their heads, just like everybody else,” said Adams in a statement. “This legislation would have a tremendous impact on thousands of New Yorkers, including many in Queens, who are struggling to find a home.”
It applies to renting, leasing, subletting and occupancy agreements but the two exceptions are for roommates and for housing providers who must abide by any federal or state law or regulation that requires consideration of conviction record information. New York City can not override the federal law which would include Section 8 or public housing.
The law would cover sex offenders, as well. According to the Fair Chance for Housing website, people with sex offense convictions often are already under supervision by law enforcement and are required to get approval for any residence and allow a parole officer to visit their residence.
The law seeks to fight housing discrimination and address racial bias, as well, said Wilkey.
“Background checks are a reflection of what happens in the criminal legal system and we know that there is racial bias in the criminal legal system ... People believe that background checks are some sort of assurance of safety. Background checks are not predictors of the future.” They can be inaccurate and by the time a tenant may spot an error, the apartment has likely been filled by someone else, she added.
The new bill follows the Fair Chance Act or “Ban the Box” law, prohibiting employers from asking about criminal history before making a job offer.
John Dibs is a real estate broker in Ozone Park and has been in practice for 36 years. He sees the step as similar to laws that prohibit landlords from finding out if a renter has been evicted in the past.
“I have sympathy for tenants getting apartments, and by all means, they should have their rights protected. But I also feel that if you have a small house, a two-family home, and somebody is going to be living in the home with you, you have a right to know this person’s background,” he said. “What protections does the small landlord have to make sure he has a good tenant?”
He said that landlords want the ability to decide that for themselves. Unlike versions of the law in Portland and Seattle, the City Council bill does not have a “first in time” tenant provision so landlords can still judge the merits of each application.
“There has to be some sort of fair middle ground that can protect the small landlords. And this is people’s life savings — the most valuable asset most people own is their home,” Dibs said. He worries that people may not want to invest in real estate in the future if it is perceived as riskier.
The bill, which is backed by Mayor de Blasio, follows Levin’s Intro 146 from last May, which the City Council voted to pass, requiring the city to pay higher rates in its rental assistance for homeless New Yorkers.
Levin said it’s an issue of the city’s values.
“Somebody could pass a credit check, have a good credit history, be gainfully employed but if they go for an apartment and a conviction history comes up, often they don’t get the apartment,” said Levin.
“In reality, we’re making people pay for their offenses long after they have left prison.”
He said housing people is in the interest of public safety and he is continuing to get sponsors for the bill. It now has 26 co-sponsors. With only four stated City Council meetings left in the year, he hopes it will make it onto the agenda soon.
“We’re still plugging away,” he said. “My hope is to have it voted on by the end of the year.”
