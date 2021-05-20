In the midst of Asian American Pacific Islander month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday meant to crack down on hate crimes. The bill was inspired by the rising anti-AAPI violence since the beginning of the pandemic.
Just hours earlier before its approval, an Asian man was viciously attacked in Manhattan in an apparently unprovoked hate crime, emulating the cause for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act.
According to police, the 40-year-old man was walking through Hells Kitchen when his attacker pummeled him multiple times and screamed, “Go back to your country!” The assailant fled, and his victim was treated at a nearby hospital for facial and body bruising.
The incident is being investigated by both city and state hate task forces.
The Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act was crafted to make crimes such as those easier to prosecute. Among other initiatives, it would create a position at the Department of Justice to facilitate expedited review of Covid-19 hate crimes, encourage more reporting of incidents in multiple languages and empower communities to report incidents. The DOJ “point person” would report the status of cases to Congress monthly until at least one year after the public health emergency has been lifted.
“Those of Asian descent have been blamed and scapegoated for the outbreak of COVID-19, and as a result Asian Americans have been beaten, slashed, spat on and even killed. The Asian American community is exhausted from being forced to endure this ongoing racism and prejudice. Asian Americans are tired of living in fear, and being frightened about their kids or elderly parents going outside,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), the bill’s sponsor, said in a May 18 statement. “Everybody in our country deserves to feel safe, and that includes the Asian American community.”
The bill passed the House, 364-62, following a 94-1 vote in the U.S. Senate last month. President Biden has expressed his intent to sign the legislation into law.
A week before its passage, the City Council OK’d a resolution by Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) calling on Congress to approve the act. A supermajority of 37 members signed on to the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.