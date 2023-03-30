The State Liquor Authority upped a fine but has granted a conditional license for the Blend Lounge, allowing the controversial nightclub, which has garnered much attention in South Richmond Hill, to stay open — for now.
Attorney Argilio Rodriguez appeared with licensee Mohamed lmamudin and his son, manager Shazeem lmamudin, at the SLA’s March 22 board meeting and argued that the Atlantic Avenue club has implemented numerous safety measures, including hiring a new security company.
“What are they doing?” SLA Commissioner Vincent Bradley interjected. “We have assaults that happen out front, we have shootings that are happening out front. You’re right, some of it probably was unrelated, but some of it was clearly related.”
An NYPD incident report on the location from 2022 is extensive, Bradley noted. It includes five assaults between January and October of last year. Then, on Oct. 17, three days after a nightlife meeting with police, a shooting left one man dead.
Multiple summonses include one for after-hours consumption, failure to maintain a security guard license and hookah without a license.
Community Board 9 sent a letter to the SLA in October requesting Blend’s license be revoked.
“We tried our best to keep the community safe, to have their license revoked, and I think the community board did all it could,” board Chair Sherry Algredo told the Chronicle. “It was in the hands of the SLA and we believe that the SLA dropped the ball on this decision.”
She said the board is disappointed with the outcome and added, “The sad thing is that it will take another incident to get it closed and we don’t want to see anybody else harmed.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) also sent a letter relaying citizen concerns and the 102nd Precinct’s report.
“I made an effort to speak with him,” Mohamed Imamudin said of Addabbo at the hearing. “He called me back last Friday and he said I should take things very seriously and work in cooperation with the board and the precinct and I’m doing everything I can to save my business and to make a living.”
His son added that he has an “open” relationship with the captain of the 102.
“Well that’s helpful ... I hope,” said Bradley.
Another SLA board member noted, “There’s obviously someone who’s watching you because it’s very, very rare that we would get a letter from a senator like that.”
The SLA board countered the original $6,500 penalty with $10,000.
“There is two pages of stuff here and a letter from the state senator,” said Bradley. “I guarantee you the first one that’s going to be on the phone if something happens ... is the state senator. That will be it.”
Juliet Ganpat is a resident who has led efforts to call attention to the club. She said the 11419 community is outraged. “The SLA is playing with fire,” she said. “It’s only a matter of time before something goes wrong again.”
The group of opponents is working on a petition and figuring out what can be done next, she said.
