Those seeking information about their coronavirus relief payments can now call an Internal Revenue Service telephone hotline for expedited answers.
Established May 19, the phone line is designed to help address many common questions that individuals have about receiving their funds, which are officially known as Economic Impact Payments.
The IRS began sending out relief payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in mid-April. The payments consist of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. The funds are intended to help many taxpayers with the financial burden that they are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Relief payments are not subject to federal income tax and will not change the refunds that taxpayers normally receive.
The hotline is available at 1 (800) 919-9835.
Taxpayers can also continue to track the status of their payments through an online portal created by the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department, available at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
