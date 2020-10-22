As the residents of a building in Astoria Houses enter week four without gas for cooking, the clamor for answers from the New York City Housing Authority is getting louder.
“What we’re seeing is the many years of neglect and disinvestment in public housing,” said Evie Hantzopoulos, executive director of the Global Kids, Inc. youth leadership organization and a candidate for City Council.
State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) is calling on NYCHA to reduce the monthly rents until gas service is restored.
In a letter to the beleaguered agency this week, he called the gas outage “an unacceptable situation” that requires immediate attention.
Gas service to the 48-unit building at 10-4 Astoria Blvd. was cut off Sept. 23 after a leak was reported.
The apartments make up one of 22 buildings in the Astoria Houses complex on Hallets Point, a peninsula on the East River. The location has been plagued — like much of the NYCHA system — with service breakdowns and disrepair.
“It’s disgusting already,” said resident Jacqueline Guzman, a Department of Education employee who has lived in the complex with her wheelchair-bound son for 12 years.
“Nobody’s doing anything.”
Guzman and others in the building have been supplied with hot plates to substitute for their useless stoves.
“It’s impossible for people with families to cook meals with just a hot plate,” said Hantzopoulos, who organized hot-food giveaways for strapped residents the last three Saturdays. “This could go on for months.”
The outage is particularly hard on older residents who have to walk three blocks to get to the stores that sell prepared food outside the complex, she said.
NYCHA has told officials the repair is a complicated job that will require an outside contractor to replace gas lines throughout the building. All 48 apartments will have to be checked for leaks once the work is completed.
Tenants were told last week that the designated contractor is tied up at the nearby Ravenswood Houses, also a public housing project, and NYCHA could not say when work could begin at the Astoria site.
A NYCHA spokeswoman said the contractor was scheduled to visit the Astoria Boulevard building Wednesday and determine the scope of the repair job. The spokeswoman said she had no information beyond that.
The public housing complex, built after World War II, is surrounded by the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. New apartments are going up on streets all around the Astoria Houses, principal among them the Durst Organization’s pricey new development, 10 Hallets Point, which will add more than 2,000 units on the northern edge of the NYCHA project.
The gas outage has drawn the attention of community activists who see it as evidence that low-income residents are being pushed out of the neighborhood to make room for real estate developers.
Justice 4 All Queens, a group of young activists, staged an impromptu rally on the steps of the Long Island City courthouse Monday afternoon, calling the outage “an emergency.”
A group of activists with The People’s Bodega set up tables outside the building Monday morning to hand out breakfast and other food donated by Astoria Comfort, the popular restaurant on 30th Avenue that announced last week it was closing due to the COVID-19 business slowdown.
The gas cutoff did not affect the heating or water in the building, the agency said.
