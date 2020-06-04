As New York City’s shelter-in-place enters its third month, keeping everyone mostly indoors, garden centers in Queens have noticed that residents seemed to have picked up a new hobby.
“Everyone this year is a gardener,” said Fernando of Lisena Landscaping in Broad Channel. “Folks who never planted anything are now doing herbs, seeds — it’s becoming extremely popular because everyone’s home, they re looking for something to do.”
The garden center employee said the store has had a “flood” of online orders for contactless pickup and delivery, but has also seen an uptick in customers visiting the location, especially novice gardeners.
“A lot of folks realize that now they have the time they can do a lot of landscaping themselves. They’re asking, ‘What can I grow?’ ‘What’s easy to grow?’” Fernando said, adding that regular customers are excited to see a growing interest in at-home gardening. “They understand how good it is. The self-benefit of learning how to take care of something and to nurture, and it’s a good way to spend time outside.”
The downside to the sudden spike is the store’s inability to keep certain items, particularly parsley and tomatoes, in stock.
“The hottest items are all the vegetables and herbs. Everybody this year is into gardening,” Fernando explained, stating that the store has begun limiting the number of items one can purchase in a visit to ensure that there is enough to go around. “Even growers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand ... everybody is home doing this.”
Garden World in Auburndale reported similar activity since the pandemic began, also stating that tomatoes and herbs are the most popular items. Additionally, the store is struggling to keep potting soil on the shelves. Similarly to Lisena Landscaping, Garden World has begun limiting individuals in the number of products they can buy.
“Everyone’s home and everyone has discovered gardening,” said James, an employee of the Francis Lewis Boulevard location. “We get people who come in and flood the gates. People that come from Long Island come in ... They say they come because the shop near them doesn’t have anything, so they come all the way into Queens. There’s not enough to serve the whole neighborhood.”
Though James said he’s noticed an increase in sales of gardening items, he’s noticed a decrease in the professional landscaping services that the location offers.
“We usually get a lot of people asking for landscape work, like a gardener but everyone prefers to do it themselves now,” he said, noting that he and other employees find themselves giving out gardening advice to novice growers on a frequent basis.
“We get [questions] every day. I go home exhausted because they all need a helping hand and I try to give the best advice as I can,” James said.
Despite the jump in patrons, James said the store is lucky enough to have a large outdoor space that can accommodate social distancing.
“We barricaded the front of the store so there’s only one entrance and one exit,” he explained. “We have signs painted on the floor and signs up on the walls and remind customers to keep a distance.”
