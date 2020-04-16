NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals are calling on physicians and nurses to join the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The healthcare system is searching for physician assistants, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and other health professionals to apply as temporary support for expanding capacity in its intensive care units, inpatient units and emergency rooms. To apply, visit nyp.org/jointeamcovid.
As the hospital system adapts to the pandemic, it has created a virtual urgent care, where patients can see a board-certified emergency or pediatric emergency medicine physician in the comfort of their home, accessible through any electronic device.
To keep the public up to date with COVID-19 information, NY-P created HealthMatters, a site that includes the latest news and insights on the virus from its physicians, nurses and other experts, accessible at healthmatters.nyp.org. Additionally, its NYP COVID Hotline can be reached at (646) 697-4000.
For more information, visit nyp.org or email community@nyp.org.
