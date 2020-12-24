For Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehab, which suffered the second-highest nursing home Covid-19 death rate in the state, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel.
The adult care facility, along with hundreds of others throughout New York, began administering the coronavirus vaccine Dec. 21 to its residents and staff.
“We are extremely optimistic about the vaccine,” President and CEO Michael Rosenblut said in a statement. “We are confident that the vaccine, with its efficacy rate of 95 percent, will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable population. The COVID-19 vaccine offers a ray of hope in that it may enable families to finally reunite in-person.”
The facility is one of 170 in New York City and 618 across the state to begin its vaccination journey. A state Department of Health representative confirmed that all currently operating nursing homes in New York are enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, through which CVS, Walgreens and other select pharmacies will vaccinate residents and staff in nursing homes, similarly to how they administer flu shots. Each individual will receive two doses of the vaccine and all shots within each facility are expected to be administered within six weeks of its first dose.
The virus hit nursing homes hard, killing as many as 7,500 state residents as of Dec. 20, which accounts for about 20 percent of New York’s total virus death toll. Queens has seen as many as 968 of its residents succumb to the novel virus since March.
Because of their vulnerability, seniors in nursing home facilities and their staff have been included in the phase one vaccine rollout. High-risk hospital workers, such as emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff, will also be among the first to receive the vaccine, as followed by all long-term and congregate care residents and staff, EMS workers, other healthcare workers, coroners and medical examiners.
“We’re now talking about who’s getting vaccinated, and let me be clear: There is no politics in the vaccination process,” Cuomo said Monday, promising that the priority guidelines will be strictly enforced and that the wealthy and celebrities will not be entitled to cut the line.
At a press conference Dec. 15, city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dave Chokshi confirmed Mayor de Blasio’s statement that phase one, or vaccinating nursing home residents and staff and frontline workers, will take up the remainder of December and most likely the entirety of January.
“And then we’ll start expanding the circle out after that,” Chokshi said, adding that the timeline for when the vaccine will reach the general public depends on its supply and availability. “We’re hoping by mid-2021 is when we would be able to vaccinate everyone in New York who wants it.”
As of Dec. 22, over 22,300 doses have been administered to city residents with as many as 274,200 being federally reserved and more on the way.
