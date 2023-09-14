The sky was crying on Sept. 11, and while the rain and the threat of more canceled the borough’s biggest remembrance of the terror attacks of 2001, in Middle Village, the storm’s aftermath provided a moment of beauty.
A double rainbow, seen here from the 69th Street approach to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, appeared, and perhaps provided some solace to the many for whom the horror has not faded — those who knew one or more of the 2,977 victims, those who witnessed the attacks, those who, for one reason or another, like our country, remain forever changed.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
