A member of the Chronicle family scored a prestigious honor from the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association on April 27.
Gregg Cohen, the Chronicle’s editorial production manager as well as the communications director for the MBWA, received the Mike Cohen Good Guy Award at the organization’s annual Haggerty Awards Program.
Cohen has been with the Chronicle since 2013. The Howard Beach resident is no relation to the award’s namesake.
“I never worked with him, but I worked with two of his sons,” Cohen said.
“Gregg Cohen is exactly who should be getting the Good Guy Award,” MBWA President Chuck Stogel said in a video of the presentation. “In his case, it should be called the Great Guy Award ... to those of us who work behind the scenes at the Met Basketball Writers, Gregg is our rock and our foundation.”
Previous recipients have included Lou Carnesecca, the legendry men’s basketball coach at St. John’s University; and NBC Channel 4 sports anchor Bruce Beck.
Among his many jobs with the MBWA are running its website, metbasketballwriters.org, which he created; and creating and designing the printed program for the awards dinner.
“Everybody who knows me thinks there was obviously something wrong with me for saying yes to both of those things,” Cohen said, crediting his wife, Patricia, and mother with inspiring him.
“My mother, who didn’t know what I did for a living other than write about sports, was very proud of me and was my biggest influence,” he said. About his wife he said, “We fell in love over 20 years ago. We’ve watched sports every day since. She’s the good guy.”
“If you ever wonder why people like me do this on the side, it’s to watch moments like Columbia and Fairleigh Dickinson,” Cohen said, a reference to Columbia’s women going to the WNIT finals; and the 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson men taking out top-seeded Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Cohen and his wife have two children, teenagers Samantha and Andrew.
