The last publicly visible post on Angelina Barini’s Facebook page is ironic.
It’s a link to a game that claims to answer the question, “What kind of heart did God give you?” According to the post, Barini has a “heart of gold.”
“God gave you a loving heart,” it says, “the kind that has the power to heal wounds. The world needs more people with a heart like yours.”
It was just a few months after the March 3, 2019 post that Barini began a killing spree that left four men dead in Queens. She provided them with hard drugs so they would pass out and she could rob them, and the four died as a result over six weeks that summer.
Barini, 43, of Rego Park pleaded guilty in August 2021 to two counts of distributing narcotics that caused the deaths of a person; one count of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine; and one of conspiring to distribute gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL.
She was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on April 26.
“As detailed in court filings and statements at court proceedings, between July and August of 2019, Barini provided narcotics to her victims to incapacitate and rob them of their belongings while sometimes conducting business as a sex worker,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in an announcement of Barini’s sentencing. “On multiple occasions, those narcotics contained lethal doses of fentanyl.”
According to the prosecutors, this is how Barini spent her summer:
On July 4 she met with a victim at a motel in Astoria and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs. He was found dead later that day.
On July 11 she met with a victim at a motel in Woodside and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his overdose death.
On Aug. 5, she met with a victim at a home in College Point and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his overdose death.
On Aug. 18, she met with a victim at an Elmhurst motel and drugged him with GBL, commonly called a “date rape” drug. He died shortly afterward and Barini tried to dispose of his body without being detected. Police found the corpse three days later in the room, inside a garbage bin.
That victim was Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef of Grand Central Station restaurant Cipriani Dolci, whose stature fed media coverage of Barini’s deadly business.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace, acting Special Agent-in-Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New York Ricky Patel and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced last week’s sentencing jointly, each providing statements.
“The defendant drugged and killed multiple people for a few quick dollars,” Peace said. “She stole their personal belongings while they lay unconscious dying from the lethal drugs she gave them. The defendant’s substantial prison sentence is warranted by her shocking disregard for human life. Hopefully, today’s sentence will bring some solace to the victims’ families and serve as a warning to future perpetrators that there are significant consequences to these horrific crimes.”
Barini’s attorney asked the judge to send her to a low-security women’s prison in Waseca, Minn., where she could participate in a dog-training program designed to instill empathy in inmates and be closer to her family in Canada, according to the Daily Mail.
Barini’s Facebook page, which is under the name Angelina Berlin, has a banner that reads “Canadians do it better.”
The hooker with a heart of gold is a stock fictional character dating back centuries and appearing in Hollywood films ranging from “Gone With the Wind” to “Pretty Woman” and “LA Confidential,” but the trope appears out of place on Barini’s Facebook page.
