The National Audubon Society, community leaders and the city Departments of Environmental Protection and Parks celebrated the completion of a $725,000 restoration project at Hook Creek Park in Rosedale, last Thursday.
Together, members of the NAS, a nonprofit environmental group dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats, representatives of the city agencies, the Office of the Borough President, the office of Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Community Board 13, along with Barbara Brown, president of the Eastern Queens Alliance, a federation of civic organizations, joined forces to replenish sand, install temporary guards and add plants to Hook Creek Park.
The goal of the project was to preserve the saltmarsh from sea level rise and provide a new habitat for breeding birds. Equipment that shot sand into the wetlands from the non-marsh surface was used, followed by a search for vegetation to sow in the area, according to the Parks Department. Funds from the NYS Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program ($500,000), the DEP ($125,000) and Audubon New York ($100,000) were what made the restoration mission venture possible.
Designing the wetlands restoration, located at Huxley Street and Craft Avenue, started in 2018. Construction on the project commenced in December 2022.
Similar wetlands restoration projects are underway at Alley Pond Park in Oakland Gardens and at Sunset Park in Broad Channel. Additional phases of work are coming to Rockaway Community Park in Edgemere, Idlewild Park in Jamaica, Vernam Barbadoes Peninsula Preserve in Far Rockaway, Hamilton Beach Park in Howard Beach, Powell’s Cove Park in Whitestone and Spring Creek in Brooklyn.
Sue Donoghue, Parks commissioner, said wetlands are of vital importance to the city, and their protection is a crucial part of efforts to make New York resilient to climate change.
“Through this important work, the wetlands in Hook Creek Park have been thoughtfully restored to preserve the saltmarsh for the benefit of Southeast Queens for decades to come,” Donoghue said in a statement.
Rohit Aggarwala, the city’s chief climate officer and DEP commissioner, thanked Parks for its robust public engagement initiative to get New Yorkers to join the effort to renew coastal wetlands.
“Protecting and expanding the salt marshes and wetlands that surround New York City are critical to our efforts to protect the five boroughs from rising sea levels as well as improving the health of our waterways,” Aggarwala said in a statement.
Phoebe Clark, senior manager of coastal resilience for Audubon New York, said there was a rapid declining of the saltmarsh sparrow because of sea level rise and she hopes the work done at Hook Creek Park will make it a valuable nesting habitat.
“Healthy salt marshes can protect our communities from storm impacts, improve air and water quality, and reduce flooding,” Clark added in a statement. “It is essential that we build resilience across key coastal areas.”
